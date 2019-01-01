World Cup 2022: 10 things you need to know about the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar

Al-Janoub Stadium, the second stadium in Qatar to get ready for World Cup 2022, is all set to host Amir Cup 2019 on Thursday...

Al Janoub Stadium, one of the stadiums in which will host the World Cup in 2022, is in its final phase of completion. The Stadium was inaugurated on May 16 and will host the final of Amir Cup 2019 between Al Sadd and Al-Duhail.

Legendary footballer Xavi Hernandez, who plied his trade will Ad Sadd, will play his last ever football match in the new Al Janoub Stadium.

As the stadium in Al Janoub is all set to host its first ever football match, we provide you 10 interesting facts about the stadium.

1) Al Janoub is the second stadium in that will be ready for World Cup 2022 after the Khalifa International Stadium or the national stadium of Qatar.

2) It is the first World Cup 2022 stadium in Qatar which has been built from scratch. It is located just 23 kms from the city of Doha.

3) Al Janoub Stadium’s capacity will be 40,000 during the World Cup 2022. But it will be reduced to 20,000 after the tournament is over. The top tier of the stadium will be removed and donated to a country that needs infrastructure.

4) It comprises of various sporting facilities, including a cycling and running track, horse riding areas and other green spaces. In addition, there will be a marketplace and community facilities, such as a mosque and school.

5) It has a unique cooling technology. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system installed at the Stadium will cool the spectator areas using under-seat supply terminals at low velocities. The pitch cooling system comprises of eight air handling units. Each unit will connect to a plenum that will run along the pitch below the spectator seating. This plenum then feeds a number of jet nozzles that supply air across the pitch and into the field of play.

6) The stadium has a 92m long retractable roof that will provide shade to the pitch. Weighing 378t and measuring 92m, the steel structure – known as an ‘oculus beam’ – sits 50m above pitch level. It will connect and support the entire roof, while providing maintenance access to some of the retractable parts of the structure.

7) Five local Qatari companies were involved in the construction of the stadium

Article continues below

8) Local company Urban Concept had laid the turf in just 9 hours 15 minutes.

9) The stadium will be used by local club Al Janoub Sports club after the World Cup 2022.

10) Famous British-Iraqi origin architect Late Zaha Hadid designed the stadium.