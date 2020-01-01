2022 World Cup: Australian great Tim Cahill unveiled as official ambassador of Qatar's Supreme Committee

The former Everton star joins the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Xavi and Cafu after associating himself with Qatar's Supreme Committee...

Australian legend and former star Tim Cahill has been named as an official ambassador of 's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the organisation responsible for delivering the infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup.

Cahill is now part of a star cast of footballing legends who have endorsed the SC, joining the likes of Xavi, Samuel Eto'o, Cafu and other local and regional sporting luminaries.

Cahill is 's record goalscorer with 50 goals from 108 appearances and has a storied career in the Premier League with apart from stints in USA, Australia, and . He has also featured in four World Cups.

The SC's ambassador programme aims to promote and deliver the SC’s numerous legacy projects associated with the 2022 World Cup, and to create a lasting positive social change across the region and around the globe.

Cahill is expected to promote activities and programmes like including Generation Amazing, Josoor Institute and Workers’ Welfare, among others. He will also work with ’s local communities in order to ensure the 2022 World Cup's legacy is long lasting.

Generation Amazing, one of the SC’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme, seeks to deliver positive social change through innovative football for development coaching sessions – locally, regionally and internationally. This project is expected to be a key part of Cahill's work with SC.

“I think joining the SC family was a natural progression for me,” Cahill said. “I’ve been traveling to Qatar since 2008, so have developed a close relationship [with the country] over the years, so to be part of it, and to share the story of Qatar 2022 is pretty special.”

Commenting on the announcement, SC Secretary General H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim Cahill to our ever expanding family of renowned ambassadors. Tim’s credentials as a player are indisputable. To have appeared at four separate World Cups puts him in an elite group – one which Xavi, Eto’o and Cafu are also part of. This makes him, and them, a perfect fit for our SC family. "