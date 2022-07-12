Which 2022 Emmys has Ted Lasso been nominated for?

Ryan Tolmich|
Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso 2021Getty
CultureFilm and TV

The show, starring Jason Sudeikis as the manager of a fictional Premier League club, is up for another massive haul of awards

Ted Lasso has picked up a total of 20 Emmy nominations, matching the amount the show earned during its debut season.

The 20 nominations for season one of the feel-good football show is a record for most for a debuting show.

The second season showed no signs of slowing down when it comes to recognition, with the show up for a slew of awards once again after winning a total of seven last year.

Editors' Picks

Which awards is Ted Lasso nominated for?

Award

Nominee

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimmo, Nick Mohammed

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Sarah Niles

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

James Lance, Sam Richardson

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Harriet Walter

Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series

Jane Becker

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series

MJ Delaney

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

AJ Catoline

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Nicky Austin, Nicola Springall

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series

Ted Lasso

When are the Emmys?

The Primetime Emmys are set to be held on September 12, 2022 and will recognize the best television programs from June 1, 2021, until May 31, 2022.

Further reading