2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations: Nigeria paired with Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa
The draw conducted by Caf director of competitions, Samson Adamu and ex-Egypt striker Emad Meteab was held on Wednesday evening at the plush Montaza Complex in Alexandria.
According to the draw, defending champions Nigeria - who are making their third appearance in the championship - must navigate their way past their opponent to reach the semi-final.
Take a look at the result of the #TotalAFCONU23 draw! 🔢🔡— CAF (@CAF_Online) October 2, 2019
Group A: 🇪🇬🇲🇱🇨🇲🇬🇭
Group B: 🇳🇬🇨🇮🇿🇦🇿🇲
Stay tuned for the tournament kick-off on 8th of November
Hosts Egypt will square up against debutants Ghana, Cameroon and Mali in Group B.
The championship will hold between November 8-22, 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.
The top three teams of the Africa Cup of Nations will represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo.
Nigeria won the last edition in Senegal after defeating Algeria 2-1 with Oghenekaro Etebo netting a brace at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor, Dakar.