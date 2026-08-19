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Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoLeeds United
Book Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Nottingham Forest
Leeds United

All you need to know about booking tickets to Nottingham Forest's Premier League opener

Nottingham Forest kicked off their Premier League campaign with a victory last season and they'll be aiming for another positive start this time around, under the guidance of former Palace boss, Oliver Glasner. They take on Leeds United at the City Ground on Saturday, August 22.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United TicketsBook now

Forest rode a rollercoaster of emotion last season. Despite shuffling the managerial cards on no less than four occasions and scrapping for Premier League survival, they had a memorable European campaign and steadied the ship under the guidance of Vítor Pereira, losing just one of their last 10 EPL games.

Fans looking to purchase tickets to the City Ground opener will be expecting an entertaining affair, as both Forest vs Leeds match-ups last season finished 3-1 in favour of the hosts. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Premier League fixture?

Nottingham Forest host Leeds United at the City Ground in Nottingham, with a 3pm (BST) kick-off scheduled on Saturday, August 22.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 1
City Ground, Nottingham

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United TicketsBook now

How much do Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

SCP
L4-1
UDI
L1-0
BAR
L0-1
B04
W2-1
B29
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEE

LEE - Form

SUN
W1-0
LIV
W2-4
RBL
W2-0
MUN
L1-1
FCA
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawLeeds United
2
0
3
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United lineups

3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Formation
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
3-4-3
M. SelsM. SelsN. MilenkovicN. MilenkovicMurilloMurilloJ. CunhaJ. CunhaM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteN. WilliamsN. WilliamsO. AinaO. AinaJ. McAteeJ. McAteeI. SangareI. SangareD. NdoyeD. NdoyeI. JesusI. JesusJ. TraffordJ. TraffordJ. BijolJ. BijolJ. RodonJ. RodonT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicA. StachA. StachJ. JustinJ. JustinJ. BogleJ. BogleE. AmpaduE. AmpaduB. AaronsonB. AaronsonD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-LewinH. WilsonH. Wilson
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

Leeds United

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner
  • D. Farke
Nottingham Forest

Injuries and Suspensions

Leeds United

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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