How to get Manchester United vs Coventry City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Manchester United host Coventry City on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United and Coventry City have not faced each other in a Premier League fixture since April 2001, when the Red Devils secured a 4-2 victory at Old Trafford. Their most recent competitive meeting occurred in the dramatic April 2024 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, where Coventry staged a stunning comeback from three goals down before Manchester United narrowly advanced via a penalty shootout.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester United vs Coventry City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester United vs Coventry City Premier League kick-off?

Manchester United vs Coventry City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

How to buy Manchester United vs Coventry City Town Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Manchester United vs Coventry City Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Manchester United website or ticket office, which is the primary and most secure source for face-value tickets (subject to membership tiers and availability).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Manchester United vs Coventry City Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Manchester United vs Coventry City Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Admission: Typically start from around £80.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Typically start around £104 to £105 ..

Typically start around to .. High-Demand / Premium Seating: Range from £242 and £360.

Manchester United vs Coventry City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Coventry City Form

Manchester United have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Roma in the Champions League, ending a run that included a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea and a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth. United also suffered a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como during this stretch. Across these five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Coventry City have won three and lost two of their last five Premier League fixtures. Their most recent match produced a 3-1 victory at Sunderland, and they also recorded a 4-1 win over Newcastle United. The Sky Blues lost 1-0 to Fulham and 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur during the same period. They scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games.

Manchester United vs Coventry City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in April 2024, when Coventry City and Manchester United drew 3-3. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Manchester United have won three, with one draw and one Coventry win. The sides have not met in the Premier League since April 2001, when United won 4-2 at Old Trafford.