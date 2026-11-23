Manchester City host Bradford City on Tuesday, Desember 15, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Their upcoming Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium marks their first competitive showdown in over 24 years, pitting a Premier League powerhouse against an ambitious League One giant-killer. The two clubs last faced each other in competitive action during the 2001–02 First Division campaign, where Manchester City completed a league double with a 3–1 home win and a 2–0 away victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Bradford City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Bradford City Carabao Cup kick-off?

Manchester City vs Bradford City takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday, Desember 15, 2026.

How to buy Manchester City vs Bradford City Carabao Cup tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Manchester City vs Bradford City Carabao Cup match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Manchester City Home Allocation: Tickets are available through the official Manchester City ticket portal. Depending on current availability, tickets have opened up for general sale or specific club membership tiers (such as Matchday, Premium, or Junior Members).

Tickets are available through the official Manchester City ticket portal. Depending on current availability, tickets have opened up for general sale or specific club membership tiers (such as Matchday, Premium, or Junior Members). Official Bradford City Away Allocation: These tickets are sold directly through Bradford City’s ticketing system based on a tiered loyalty points structure for their supporters, rolling down from high-point holders to season-ticket holders and general away fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Manchester City vs Bradford City Carabao Cup tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Manchester City vs Bradford City Carabao Cup fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Tickets: Ranges from £17.50 to £20.

Ranges from Concessions (Over-65s and Young Adults aged 18–21): Priced between £12.50 and £15 .

Priced between . Junior Tickets (Under-18s): Heavily discounted at a flat rate of £5 across standard stands.

Heavily discounted at a flat rate of across standard stands. Premium & Club Hospitality: Start around £27.50 for members or scale up to roughly £200.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Minimum Resale Prices: Typically start around £19 to £23.

Typically start around Average Market Pricing: Commonly ranging between £25 and £75+.

Manchester City vs Bradford City Carabao Cup: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Bradford City Form

Manchester City head into this fixture having won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw coming in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest, continuing a troubled domestic run. City did record a positive result away from home, beating RB Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League. They have conceded in four of their last five outings, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across that run.

Bradford City's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and one loss in competitive fixtures, with one additional victory in the EFL Trophy. Their most recent result was a 7-0 FA Cup win over Marine, and they also beat Peterborough United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 3-0 loss to Huddersfield Town in League One. Bradford have scored 13 goals across their last five matches while conceding three.

Manchester City vs Bradford City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs on record came in March 2002, when Manchester City won 2-0 away at Bradford City in the Championship. Before that, City won 3-1 at home against Bradford in December 2001, also in the Championship. The head-to-head record across the four listed meetings shows Manchester City winning three times, with one draw, a 2-2 result at Bradford in the Premier League in March 2001.