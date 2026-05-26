How to buy Conference League Final 2026 tickets: Ticket prices, last-minute tickets & more info

The curtain closes on the UEFA Conference League season in the historic city of Leipzig on May 27, 2026, as two sides go head-to-head for European glory.

The winners this season will qualify to enter the league phase of the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regarding the UEFA Conference League Final this May, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When is the UEFA Conference League Final 2026?

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Wed May 27 UEFA Conference League Final: Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano (9pm CET) Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) Tickets

How to buy Conference League Final 2026 tickets

A significant portion of the Red Bull Arena's 39,700 capacity is made available directly for fans and the general public.

The two participating clubs usually receive an equal allocation of tickets (approximately 9,000–10,000 each), while the remaining tickets are offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com/tickets.

The sale and allocation process for tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists is arranged directly with the clubs involved once they have qualified.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market, like on StubHub, to secure last-minute tickets.

Conference League Final 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

Official ticket prices for the UEFA Conference League Final 2026 range from €25 to €190 and are tiered as follows:

Fans First: €40 (reserved for fans of the finalists)

€40 (reserved for fans of the finalists) Category 3: €65

€65 Category 2: €140

€140 Category 1: €190

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ and UEFA’s official ticket portals for additional information and on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What to expect from the Conference League Final 2026?

This may be only the 5th season of Europe's newest club competition, but the previous Finals have been nail-biting thrillers that have proven the tournament's worth.

From Roma's inaugural win to West Ham's 2023 triumph in Prague and Olympiacos' historic victory in 2024, the Conference League has provided a platform for clubs to etch their names into continental folklore.

For many of the teams involved, the Conference League represents their best chance to secure a major trophy and guarantee a spot in the Europa League for the following season.

Leipzig is no stranger to hosting major European nights, having famously served as a host city for the 2006 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2024.

However, this is the first time the Leipzig Stadium will host the conclusion of the Conference League, providing a modern, intimidating, and loud backdrop for the two competing teams.

Where to stay for the Conference League Final 2026

The Leipzig Stadium in Germany (also known as the RB Arena) is the home of RB Leipzig.

The stadium opened in 2004 on the site of the former Zentralstadion and has a capacity of approximately 42,000 for international fixtures (39,700 for the Conference League Final).