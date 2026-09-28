How to get Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bosnian legend, Edin Dzeko, is set to hang up his international boots in Zenica on Friday, October 2 after an illustrious 19-year career. Bosnia and Herzegovina entertain Sweden in the UEFA Nations League that night. Don't miss out on a momentous occasion, book your tickets today.

Prior to that encounter, Bosnia and Herzegovina open their UEFA Nations League campaign with back-to-back away games against Poland and Romania. Zmajevi (The Dragons) will play all three sides, home-and-away, during the league phase (six matches in total).

The winners of each group will be promoted to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A, and the fourth-placed team of each group will be relegated to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League C. In addition, the second-placed and third-placed teams of each group will advance to the promotion/relegation play-offs, played home-and-away over two legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden UEFA Nations League match?

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden takes place at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica on Friday, October 2, with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden were made available through the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina (NFSBIH) Portal. Primary sales windows for Bosnian internationals open roughly 4-6 weeks before matchday.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official face-value tickets through the NFSBIH portal ranged from around €20-€25 for shortside seats, scaling up to €55-€80 for premium longside seating.

Stadium seating at the Bilino Polje Stadium is divided into tiers based on the view of the pitch:

Category 1 (Longside / Main Stands) - Located along the main touchlines (Zapad/West and Istok/East) offering the best views of the pitch (Price range: €55-€80)

Category 2 (Corners & Upper Tiers) - Positioned in the corner curved sections or the highest tiers of the stadium. (Price range: €35-€45)

Category 3 (Corners & Upper Tiers) - Located behind the goals (Sjever/North and Jug/South), typically where the most vocal home fans and designated away sections sit. (Price range: €35-€45)

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Bilino Polje Stadium

Bilino Polje Stadium is the historic home of football in Bosnia and Herzegovina, famously known as the ultimate 'fortress' for the national team despite not being located in the nation's capital.

Situated in the industrial city of Zenica along the Bosna River, it currently has an all-seater capacity of around 13,600 to 15,000 spectators. The stadium serves as the permanent home of local club NK Čelik Zenica and is widely celebrated for its intense, intimidating, and passionate atmosphere.

Built in 1972, construction took just 6 to 8 months. The project was largely funded by the local steel factory, Željezara, to provide high-quality sports entertainment for the city’s hard-working industrial population.

In late 2025, the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina unveiled a phased reconstruction plan to transform Bilino Polje into a ultra-modern, fully-covered national stadium with 18,000 seats.

Memorable moments at Bilino Polje Stadium:

Birth of a National Team (1996) : Following independence, Bosnia and Herzegovina played its very first official home international match here, a historic 0-0 draw against Albania.

The 10-Year Fortress : For an incredible decade spanning 1996 to 2006, the national team went 15 matches undefeated at Bilino Polje before finally losing a game to Hungary.

World Cup Magic : The stadium hosted the historic matches that secured the nation's spot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, as well as a legendary 2026 World Cup playoff penalty-shootout win over Italy.

Medieval Roots: The name 'Bilino Polje' translates to 'White Field'. It is a deeply historical site where the famous Bilino Polje Abjuration was signed in the year 1203, a crucial event in medieval Bosnian history long before football existed.

How to Get There

If you are coming from the capital city of Sarajevo, taking a regional bus is the most efficient and popular option. Because the stadium is located right in the city centre of Zenica, it is exceptionally easy to reach on foot once you arrive in the city.

By Bus: The best option from Sarajevo. Taking an intercity coach is widely considered the best choice due to frequent departures.

Board a bus at the main Sarajevo Autobuska Stanica. Companies like Centrotrans Eurolines operate hourly lines. The ride takes about 1 hour+ and costs between €8-€15.

By Train: If you are on a tight budget and want a scenic journey, the train is a great alternative.

Operated by the Railways of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (ŽFBH). Trains depart from Sarajevo to Zenica. They take roughly 1 hour and 35 to 45 minutes and costs €5-€7.

By Car: If you are driving from Sarajevo, take the A1 motorway heading north. The trip is about 70km and takes around 45-50 minutes. There are paid parking facilities available right around the stadium area.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Bosnia and Herzegovina (#61) vs Sweden (#37)

In reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup in the summer, Bosnia and Herzegovina surpassed their previous best performance on the global stage. Prior to the World Cup, the Dragons had gone three games unbeaten on home turf, which included a famous penalty shootout win over Italy.

Sweden also bowed out of FIFA World Cup 2026 during the Round of 32 stage, losing 3-0 to France. Despite an emphatic 5-1 win in their World Cup opener in North America, they failed to build on that winning start, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands and drawing 1-1 with Japan in their following group encounters.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Sweden won the only previous match played between the two countries. They secured a 4–2 victory in an international friendly in May 2010.

Ola Toivonen, Martin Olsson (twice) and Marcus Berg scored for the Swedes, while Sejad Salihović and Ermin Zec netted for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Sweden SWE 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Poland POL 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Romania ROU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



