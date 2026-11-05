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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Qadsiah
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium
team-logoAl Fateh FC
Book Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Tickets
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How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Qadsiah
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League

Al Qadsiah take on Al Fateh FC in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Qadsiah host Al Fateh on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.

Their most recent league meeting took place in February 2026 at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, ending in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Prior to that stalemate, Al Qadsiah secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Al Fateh in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh takes place at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15
Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Al Qadsiah club portal or membership channels, which manage direct ticket releases and matchday packages for home games at their venue.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission: Start around SAR 30 to SAR 90.
  • Premium & Sideline Seating: Generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP & Hospitality Options: Start around SAR 1,500.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale Listings: Start around SAR 2,000+.
  • Premium Resale Seats: Upper-tier or prime hospitality resale tickets can scale significantly higher based on how close it is to matchday and overall fixture demand.
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Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC Form

Al Qadsiah have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one, giving them a W3-D1-L1 record over that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 home defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Prior to that, they beat Al-Taawoun 1-0 away and Abha 2-1 at home, with a 1-1 draw against Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite also in that sequence. They scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.

Al Fateh have struggled badly for form, winning just one of their last five matches and losing four, producing a W1-D0-L4 record. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 defeat to Al Shabab. They also lost 3-2 to Al Khaleej and 4-0 to Al Ahli in that period, scoring eight goals but conceding 13 across the five matches.

ALQ

ALQ - Form

ALT
W0-1
HIL
L2-3
ALS
D1-1
ALR
W0-6
ALG
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALF

ALF - Form

AHL
L0-4
ALH
W2-3
ALK
L2-3
ALS
L1-3
HIL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Qadsiah vs Al Fateh FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in February 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Qadsiah hold the stronger record, with two wins to Al Fateh's one and two draws, with Qadsiah also winning 3-0 at home in August 2024.

Head to Head

Al QadsiahDrawAl Fateh FC
2
2
1
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
0
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
3
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
3
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

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