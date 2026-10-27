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GFX Zidane Legacy 1-1GOAL

Zinedine Zidane's immortal goal: The story of the Real Madrid legend's stunning Champions League-winning strike against Bayer Leverkusen

The Spanish giants claimed their ninth European trophy with a phenomenal strike that secured Zidane’s legacy over a year after his first famous headbutt

Peter McVitie

  • It was a moment of pure magic.

    It wasn’t that the stars aligned for Zinedine Zidane to score the most sublime goal in Champions League final history. But it felt like it.

    Multiple factors combined that night at Hampden Park in May 2002 to create the immortal strike that delivered the final, elusive piece of the French maestro’s legacy: Roberto Carlos’ desperate, hooked cross from the touchline; the Bayer Leverkusen defence bafflingly leaving the world’s best player unmarked on the edge of the box; the ball falling perfectly from the Glasgow sky and onto the perfectly-timed swing of Zidane’s supposedly weaker foot.

    Everything fell into place to produce the goal that brought Madrid their ninth European crown, handing Zidane the one major trophy that had continuously evaded him.

    This is the story of that glorious Champions League-winning strike.


  • Zidane joins the Galacticos

    Zinedine Zidane
    Getty Images Sport

    The French midfielder could not win the Champions League with Juventus, so accepted the move to Madrid

    A revolution was underway in Madrid at the turn of the century. The club’s three-decade wait to return to the European throne had ended under president Lorenzo Sanz. Having delivered two Champions League titles in three years, the incumbent was confident of retaining his seat in the 2000 election. However, Florentino Perez emerged with a campaign that promised groundbreaking transfers and maintaining financial stability. The members were convinced and voted for a change. 

    The Galactico era began immediately. The new chief delivered one of his most audacious vows that summer: the shocking world-record arrival of Luis Figo from arch-rivals Barcelona. Claude Makelele and Santiago Solari were also added to bolster a formidable spine boasting Raul, Roberto Carlos, Ivan Helguerra and a young Iker Casillas.

    While Los Blancos reclaimed the domestic title under coach Vicente del Bosque, a semi-final exit in Europe at the hands of eventual 2000-01 champions Bayern Munich rendered the campaign a failure in the eyes of many in the Spanish capital. With Real Madrid celebrating their centenary the following campaign, delivering a ninth European crown became the ultimate objective. So, Perez doubled down on his blueprint, breaking the transfer record for a second consecutive summer.

    Zidane was the obvious prize for Madrid. At Juventus, he had forged his reputation as a prime playmaker, driving the Turin side to consecutive Serie A titles and sweeping the 1998 Ballon d'Or after scoring twice in France’s World Cup final win against Brazil. Two years later, he orchestrated Les Bleus’ triumph at the European Championship.

    Yet, the Champions League had been a source of heartache for the midfielder. He had reached the final twice in a row with the Bianconeri, only to fall at the final hurdle - first to Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and then to Madrid themselves in Amsterdam.

    As the Italian giants began to falter on the continent in the years that followed, the offer to join Madrid in their quest to build an unprecedented era of dominance proved irresistable. In July 2001, Zidane completed the €77.5 million transfer to Spain.

    "Many players are born to play for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane is one of them. He has a series of qualities that fit perfectly into the culture of Madridismo," Perez said as he unveiled the new signing. "Real Madrid is the best club in the world, where Zidane will shine as a player, and we will improve with him. Next year we celebrate our centenary, and we are building a Real Madrid of the 21st century. Zidane has never played at the Bernabeu. I'm sure he'll love it."

    Later during his debut season, he confirmed his aspirations, saying: "I have already lost the two other finals that I played and it was too much. I desire to win, the same as all my team-mates."

    Yet, as Zidane stood alongside club legend Alfredo Di Stefano holding the iconic No. 5 shirt, a shadow from his final European evening in Turin loomed overhead.

    On October 24, 2000, during a Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Hamburg, a moment of madness swept over Zidane. Falling to his knees under a challenge, he lashed out, driving his head straight into the face of Jochen Kientz. The smash left the defender with a fractured cheekbone and a concussion and earned Zidane the 10th direct red card of his career. He was banned for five European games, and as it occurred while votes were being cast for the Ballon d’Or it cost him the individual accolade.

    “It’s life, there’s nothing I can do about it. I just have to accept it," he told France Football at the time. "The judges took my action into account, it’s a shame."

    Zidane served one match of the suspension with Juventus due to their early exit, so UEFA rules dictated he serve the remainder with Madrid. After watching on from the stands as Madrid started with a perfect record, Zidane lined up for his European debut against Roma on October 24,2001 - a year to the day after his assault on Kientz.

  • The march to Glasgow

    SOCCER-BARCELONA-REAL MADRID
    AFP

    A semi-final win against Barcelona set up the final showdown at Hampden

    Although Madrid’s perfect start to the Champions League ended that night despite Zidane’s involvement - the Italians earned a 1-1 draw - Del Bosque’s men hit their stride again in the second group stage with a run of five straight wins.

    By the spring of 2002, Madrid’s Galactico project was moving through Europe with a ruthless elegance. In the quarter-finals, Los Blancos got revenge on Bayern, overturning a 2-1 first-leg loss in Germany with a commanding 2-0 victory to eliminate the defending champions.

    Then came the grandest challenge of all: a semi-final Clasico against Barcelona.

    Barca dominated possession and hammered at their opponents from the early stages of the first leg at Camp Nou, while Madrid looked to find Zidane at almost every opportunity to create something. Luis Enrique, Philipp Cocu and Thiago Motta cut out his passing options quite well, but his quick change of direction, effortless control and excellent anticipation caused problems. The first major sign of trouble came near the end of the first half when he chested down the ball and evaded a defender before unleashing a shot from distance that missed the target.

    Early in the second, he provided the breakthrough. Raul seized on a defensive error and played the ball through to the Frenchman. As he sprinted into the penalty box, goalkeeper Roberto Bonano rushed out to smother the angle. With a chip both bold and nonchalant, Zidane sent it high beyond the goalkeeper’s grasp and in to ignite a 2-0 win at the home of their Catalan foes. 

    After a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid had booked their ticket to Glasgow. Barcelona midfielder Xavi, who played in the second leg, said of that Madrid side: "It was annoying to see them play as they did because they had an idea and a concept. Zidane, Roberto Carlos ... They were incredible. They dominated all aspects of the game.

    "You simply had to accept they were better."

  • The opposition

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-MADRID-LEVERKUSEN
    AFP

    Klaus Toppmoller's team were worthy adversaries for the Galacticos, having enjoyed a promising season

    Having finished third in La Liga and lost out on the Copa del Rey, Madrid were one match away from bringing a glorious ending to an otherwise underwhelming campaign. But their opponents were out to complete their own fairytale story.

    Long before the 2001-02 campaign, Bayer Leverkusen had established an agonising relationship with second place. They were Bundesliga runners-up behind Bayern Munich in both 1996-97 and 1998-99, consistently falling short of matching Germany’s undisputed powerhouse.

    Heading into the final day of the 1999-00 Bundesliga season under Christoph Daum, it looked like the tide was finally turning. Leverkusen sat three points clear at the top of the table. All they needed was a single point against mid-table Unterhaching to claim the first German championship in their 96-year history.

    Instead, disaster struck. A 23-year-old Michael Ballack inadvertently sliced a cross into his own net in the 20th minute, setting off a total collapse. Leverkusen lost 2-0 while Bayern beat Werder Bremen to snatch the title on goal difference. The image of a weeping Ballack after the game enhanced the growing belief that defeat was just in Leverkusen’s DNA, enhancing the growing ‘Neverkusen’ reputation.

    The following season was a disaster, but when Klaus Toppmoller was appointed coach in the summer of 2001, his changes brought new life to the BayArena. Leverkusen were able to keep the likes of Ballack, Lucio, Dimitar Berbatov, Ze Roberto and Oliver Neuville, while goalkeeper Hans-Jorg Butt arrived on a free transfer.

    "When we started in the summer, I said that we wanted to put our emphasis on attacking football, so we worked out a tactic that allowed us to play forward and take risks," Toppmoller explained to UEFA before the European final. "If you look at the team, we clearly have the right players to play that way. Nowotny and Lucio in central defence are both fast, aggressive and good in the air and when we go forward we're always able to score goals."

    Suddenly, Leverkusen were enchanting. With Ballack’s peerless leadership and box-to-box dynamism, Lucio’s adventurous charges out of defence and Bernd Schneider’s wizardry on the wings, Die Werkself transformed into one of the continent’s most exciting teams to watch.

    Come April, Toppmoller’s team were within touching distance of footballing immortality. They were chasing an unprecedented Treble of trophies.

    They held a commanding five-point lead over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with just three matches remaining. In the DFB-Pokal, they had surged into the final to face Schalke. And in Europe, they went on a fairytale run that saw them eliminate Liverpool and Manchester United to set up the showpiece final against the Del Bosque’s Galacticos.

    In less than two weeks they would see all three of those trophies evade their grasp. First, a catastrophic stumble surrendered the German championship to Dortmund on the last day of the season. A week later, they blew a first-half lead as Schalke battered them 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal final.


  • Zidane’s magnum opus

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-MADRID-LEVERKUSEN
    AFP

    The Frenchman delivered his finest moment in the Champions League final, securing the title that had long eluded him

    With his team mentally shaken by the quickfire double blow, things got worse for Toppmoller ahead of the final showdown against the kings of the European Cup. Leverkusen had lost two of their most essential pillars in captain and defender Jens Nowotny and Brazilian winger Ze Roberto.

    "The torn cruciate Jens Nowotny suffered was a bitter blow. Ze Roberto was suspended. The team was down to the bare bones," Toppmoller later admitted. Despite the depleted lineup, his tactical mandate remained fearless: "We definitely didn't want to sit back. I wanted us to control the game."

    Unfortunately, for the German, the players didn’t get the message. Nine minutes in, Madrid were 1-0 up when Roberto Carlos’ diagonal throw-in bounced into Raul’s path and the forward simply helped it on its way past Butt.

    "In the preparation for the match I talked until I was blue in the face about throw-ins from Roberto Carlos," the coach said. "We knew about that. And then we were caught out by a throw-in like that with Raul scoring to make it 1-0."

    Leverkusen hit back with a strong Lucio header just six minutes later and the match settled into a tense battle that neither side truly dominated. 

    Then, just before half-time, came the moment that altered football history. Amazingly, it began with an awkward pass.

    Picking up the ball near midfield, Santiago Solari tried to float it down the left touchline for Roberto Carlos, but the bouncing pass made the Brazilian’s job difficult as he raced ahead of defender Zoltan Sebescen.

    "Solari’s pass was like he was aiming for something outside of the stadium, you know? It was awful," the left-back said. "It came from above, the guy near me was two metres tall... I was running faster than him."

    Sprinting at full pelt to keep the attack alive, the Brazilian left-back had no time to control the ball and instinctively hooked a high, looping cross back over his shoulder.

    "I didn’t even know Zizou was there," he admitted. "The only thing I did was look to the right side and I saw someone in white was coming... I made the pass right to the middle of the goal area and one of the best players in the world was right there."

    Positioned at the edge of the 18-yard box, Zidane waited. As the ball finally descended from the clouds, the Frenchman swung his non-dominant left boot in a clean and solid strike, sending it right into the top corner of the net, with Butt rooted to his line.

    "I followed Roberto Carlos's run down the left. Then I saw how good the cross was – I didn't take my eyes off the ball and hit it on the volley without thinking," Zidane said. "It was intuition."

    The second half brought a different kind of drama. Leverkusen threw everything forward in a frantic bid for survival.

    When Madrid goalkeeper Cesar Sanchez went down with a severe ankle injury in the 68th minute, Del Bosque was forced to bring on 21-year-old Casillas, who had lost his starting spot earlier in the campaign.

    In the dying minutes, as Leverkusen launched a late, furious siege, Casillas produced a series of miraculous, point-blank saves - denying Berbatov and Ballack on the goal line to preserve the 2-1 lead.

    "We were superior and made a great game," Nowotny said years later. "But that night Iker Casillas's star rose. He could have gone behind his goal and we would still have hit him!"

    Toppmoller revealed his reaction: "My first thought was: Damn it, we should have won the game as we were better."

    Although Zidane had scored the glorious winner, he was quick to shift the glory away from his masterpiece: "Everyone speaks of my goal, but the real hero was Casillas with his saves."

    When the final whistle blew, Real Madrid had claimed their ninth European Cup in their centenary year. For Toppmoller and Leverkusen, the worst possible end to a glorious season had been confirmed. Three competitions, three runners-up finishes, zero trophies.

    "It's desperately painful to end with nothing," a crestfallen Toppmoller said. "We could spend forever on the training ground planning, but then something special happens that you cannot make allowances for. In this case, it was Zidane's goal."

    For the man affectionately named Zizou, the long wait was finally over. The heartbreaks with Juventus in 1997 and 1998, the European bans, and the heavy burden of his price tag had all evaporated.

    "To score in such a way in the Champions League, if it has to happen once in a lifetime, well it happened that night in the final," Zidane said. "That volley was a great moment for me, as I had not won that trophy before... When you win it and lift the trophy, it's such an extraordinary moment."

    With one stroke of his left foot, the maestro had conducted his finest movement. The symphony was complete.