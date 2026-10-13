Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
GFX Jose Mourinho Inter 2010 1-1

When Inter won the Treble: How Jose Mourinho transformed the Italian giants into the kings of Europe and outclassed Pep Guardiola and Louis van Gaal

Dominant in Serie A but struggling in Europe, Mourinho’s arrival helped lift the Nerazzurri to a new level, culminating in unprecedented success

Peter McVitie

  • It was the battle for the Treble. 

    Inter and Bayern Munich entered the 2010 Champions League final having just crushed all rivals in Italy and Germany to claim domestic league and cup titles. On the sacred Santiago Bernabeu pitch, they would battle it out for European glory and sporting immortality. 

    It was a clash of ideologies, too. Jose Mourinho had forged Inter into a defensively impenetrable, ruthlessly efficient unit that squeezed the life out of domestic rivals Roma to claim both Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Opposite him sat his former mentor, Louis van Gaal, whose swaggering Bayern side had swept aside their challengers with a captivating, expansive attacking style.

    Van Gaal ramped up the tension in the build up, too, aiming a dig at Mourinho’s preferred style in the build-up, but it was the latter who had the last laugh. 

    After overpowering his former employers, Chelsea and Barcelona, on the road to Madrid, the Portuguese mastermind outfoxed his former mentor with a gameplan built on discipline and pragmatism that his team executed to near perfection.


  • The Italian winning machine stumbles again

    FBL-ENG-PR-MANCITY-HUGHES-MANCINI
    AFP

    Roberto Mancini had built a domestic powerhouse but they struggled in Europe

    In the months following Mourinho’s Chelsea exit early in the 2007-08 campaign, there had been much buzz about his next move.

    Roberto Mancini had turned Inter into a domestic juggernaut, delivering three consecutive Serie A crowns. For all their dominance, however, Inter were regressing in the Champions League, and reports emerged that Mourinho had been lined up to replace him.

    The breaking point arrived in March when the Nerazzurri crashed out at the last-16 stage for the second year in a row. After the 3-0 aggregate defeat against Liverpool, a crestfallen Mancini told reporters that he would step down at the end of the season.

    Though he attempted to backtrack on his decision, the seed had been planted. Days after Inter lost the Coppa Italia final to Roma, owner Massimo Moratti sacked the Italian and Mourinho’s appointment was confirmed the following week. The man who dubbed himself the ‘Special One’ following his Champions League miracle with Porto was given the task of transforming Italy’s top side into the kings of Europe.

    In his first press conference, Mourinho was asked if he was aiming to win the Treble with Inter. "And the Italian Super Cup," was his reply. "Everyone dreams of winning the Champions League… It is the competition of minute details because the details make all the difference."

    As well as the Italian Super Cup, Mourinho’s debut season delivered another Scudetto, with Inter cruising 10 points clear of Juventus, but the European struggles continued. A tame 2-0 aggregate defeat to Manchester United saw them crash out at the last-16 yet again.


  • Mourinho beats his old employers

    TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-INTER MILAN
    AFP

    The Nerazzurri overpowered Chelsea and Barcelona en route to the final in Madrid

    In the summer of 2009, the Italians pulled off a masterstroke transfer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, coming off a 29-goal campaign, had become the number one transfer target for Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and Inter saw the opportunity for an audacious deal. In exchange for Ibrahimovic, Inter convinced the Catalan club to give them €46 million plus two-time Champions League-winning forward Samuel Eto’o.  

    The Italians then bought 30-year-old striker Diego Milito and midfielder Thiago Motta from Genoa, while playmaker Wesley Sneijder was signed from Real Madrid and experienced centre-back Lucio joined from Bayern. 

    Mourinho had dabbled with a 4-3-3 formation for much of his first season, but scrapped it entirely to let creative machine Sneijder pull the strings behind strike partners Milito and Eto’o. 

    Instantly it looked like Inter would be runaway champions again, making a clear statement by trouncing rivals AC Milan in their second Serie A game. Their Champions League campaign had a stumbling start, though, with three straight group stage draws. 

    One of those was against Barcelona and despite also losing the away fixture to Guardiola’s men - with Ibrahimovic an unused substitute - they progressed as runners-up, setting up a knockout tie against another of Mourinho’s previous employers.

    By the time the last-16 tie against Chelsea came about, the coach was under pressure. Their lead in Serie A had slipped after drawing three games in a row. After two players were sent off against Sampdoria four days before they faced Chelsea, Mourinho crossed his wrists as he walked down the tunnel in a gesture he later explained through a spokesman as meaning: "You can take me away, arrest me, but my team is strong and will win anyway, even if we are reduced to nine men." 

    He was banned for three games and fined €40,000 for that and insulting the referee and linesmen in the tunnel. "Well done, well done, remember your family is watching you on TV," Mourinho told the referee, according to La Repubblica.

    He exchanged jibes with Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti before the first leg at San Siro. Ancelotti had arguably started it a year before, when was still in charge of AC Milan, declaring: "If Mourinho is Jesus, then I am certainly not one of his apostles."

    Before the first leg in San Siro, he told Il Giornale: "The whole of Italy, Inter fans excluded, will be supporting Chelsea… He is good at charging up the atmosphere and the team, but it’s ground I would never go on."

    Always looking to bolster the siege mentality in his team, Mourinho said in response to the claim he was disliked in Italy: "If [Ancelotti] says that, it's because he knows and because somebody told him or because he belongs to the clan. I do my job as always."

    Inter withstood Chelsea’s pressure to see out a 2-1 win at San Siro, with Eto’o, Sneijder and Milito combining to break the deadlock three minutes in and Lucio leading the resistance in the second half.

    The 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in mid-March was a tremendous step forward for the Nerazzurri. Eto’o’s winning goal in the 79th minute win saw Mourinho conquer his former side - including Drogba, John Terry and Frank Lampard - in their own stadium against one of Italy’s coaching masters, plus ended Inter’s miserable run of premature exits in Europe.

    While their domestic struggles only worsened, a 2-0 aggregate win against CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals set them up for a tense semi-final showdown against Barcelona. 

    The Portuguese had worked at Camp Nou in the 1990s as a translator for English manager Bobby Robson and eventually became assistant coach to the Englishman and subsequently Van Gaal himself before leaving to pursue his own coaching career. He was in for the Barca job years later but they opted to hire Guardiola instead. Now, his title of "the translator" was being thrown back at him by the Barcelona faithful, despite his immense pedigree in the game.

    Barca were the reigning European champions and looked capable of becoming the first to be crowned twice in a row in the Champions League era.

    Although Guardiola’s side took the lead through Pedro in the first 20 minutes in Italy, Inter pulled off a stunning comeback with Diego Milito setting up Sneijder and Maicon before sealing a 3-1 win with a goal of his own. Inter, burdened with a reputation for defensive solidity, had beaten Barca in a manner Guardiola would have been proud of.

    Inter were nowhere near as domineering and adventurous in the second leg at Camp Nou, instead returning to the defensive approach that helped make him famous. To stop Lionel Messi, the Portuguese placed experienced Argentine right-back Javier Zanetti on the left side of defence. 

    "I knew Messi from the Argentina team and he was the best player in the world. I followed Messi around and in every zone he went into, two of my team-mates came to pressure him to deny him space to make a difference,” he said later. 

    Messi was in tremendous form that season and Guardiola’s side were seen as revolutionary, but found themselves battering into an impenetrable wall as Inter barely attempted to attack and simply booted whatever came their way away. 

    In the 28th minute, Inter were dealt a brutal blow when Thiago Motta was sent off with his second yellow card. Then goalkeeper Julio Cesar was booked for time wasting - it was the 34th minute of the game.

    When Gerard Pique finally put Barcelona ahead in the 84th minute, the home crowd went wild and Mourinho’s men grew nervous. Shortly afterwards, Barca thought they’d pulled it off when Bojan Krkic put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed and time ran out.

    The reigning champions were out, and Inter were in their first European Cup final in 38 years.

    Mourinho bolted across the pitch in pure delight, saluting the Inter supporters tucked away in the top tier. Barcelona goalkeeper Víctor Valdes tried to physically restrain him, but there was no stopping the theatrical Portuguese.

    Even when the Camp Nou crew turned on the sprinklers as Inter celebrated, Mourinho simply soaked in the water and the rage of those who had disrespected ‘The Translator’. He had engineered the ultimate defensive masterclass, dethroned Guardiola and sent Inter to the Santiago Bernabeu.


  • The battle with Bayern

    FBL-EUR-C1-GER-ITA-BAYERN-INTER
    AFP

    Milito was too clinical for Van Gaal's Bayern as Mourinho bowed out with the title

    Waiting on the other side of history was Mourinho's old mentor. Like Inter, Bayern had arrived in the Spanish capital having already crushed their domestic rivals to secure a double. Their path to the Bernabeu had been a rollercoaster ride, propelled by Arjen Robben’s miraculous wonderstrikes against Fiorentina and Manchester United. They then inflicted a ruthless 4-0 demolition upon Lyon in the semi-finals.

    Though forced to play without the suspended Franck Ribery, Bayern had the swagger with Robben looking devastating, academy graduate Thomas Muller excelling and Mario Gomez and Ivica Olic prolific up front. 

    Van Gaal made no secret of his philosophical snobbery, saying ahead of the game: "We play for the fans and the public so we have to make it very attractive." 

    In the celebration after they wrapped up the double, he told a massive crowd of Bayern fans: "We are champions not only of Munich, but also of Gelsenkirchen, Bremen, and Hamburg. We are the best in Germany and perhaps soon of Europe!"

    When the first whistle blew in the Bernabeu, Bayern immediately dominated. Olic and Robben stretched and poked through Inter’s backline, but it was Mourinho’s men who would break the deadlock in the 35th minute. Julio Cesar’s long ball was headed down by Milito to Sneijder, who then fed it back to the Serie A Player of the Season as he raced ahead of the Bayern defenders, lifted it over goalkeeper Hans-Jorg Butt and in.

    Bayern came out firing in the second-half, with Hamit Altintop missing the target after seeing another effort saved by Julio Cesar, who also got a strong hand to deny a dangerous shot from Robben.

    In the 70th minute, Milito struck again, receiving a pass from Eto’o and humiliating Daniel Van Buyten before slotting in. 

    Milito, scorer of the Coppa Italia-winning goal and the strike that sealed the Serie A title on the last day of the season, had just wrapped up Inter’s first ever Treble.

    After the final whistle, the Italian side erupted in celebration. 

    Mourinho beamed with pride and explained how Bayern played into his team’s hands, saying: "It was a provocation in a football sense when [Van Gaal] said before the match Inter are a defensive team. But I knew what he wanted and I wanted the same thing – to win. 

    "We didn't lose our personality, we're a very compact team and we managed to play and win with counters. After the second goal the match was over. With Bayern attacking with so many players it was easier for us to control the middle of the pitch and from there we attacked. 

    "It's important to have emotional control. We played a beautiful final and we deserved to win, not just for this match but for the whole run to the final."

    Van Gaal couldn’t help but have a pop at his counterpart when addressing the media. "It was no surprise to me how the match went. The surprise is we lost. We knew they would play like that. We knew they would be very well organised defensively," he said. "Mourinho congratulated me, perhaps he is right, but my feeling is different. 

    "I believe Inter won quite rightly and were entitled to it, but perhaps it is easier for him to win by playing this kind of style."


  • A glorious and tearful goodbye

    TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-GER-ITA-BAYERN-INTER
    AFP

    Mourinho took a lap of honour and had a tearful goodbye for one of his lesser used defenders

    As the celebrations began to cool, Mourinho took a lap of honour around the Santiago Bernabeu basking in the glory and already aware that the sacred stadium would be his next home. He announced that night that he would be leaving, with reports already claiming Real Madrid would be his destination.

    "I'm not leaving Inter, I'm leaving Italy," he said. "The Champions League I won at Porto was my last game there and this time it will almost certainly be my last game for Inter."

    Mourinho had spent two years in Milan and made his mark on the Italian game. The greatest indication of the bond he had made with the Inter players was perhaps best summed up outside of the Bernabeu as the coach was heading back to the hotel. 

    Climbing into a black club sedan to leave the stadium loading bay, he spotted veteran defender Marco Materazzi leaning alone against the team bus. The veteran defender had played a peripheral role that season - making just 19 appearances across all competitions, with only 11 starts and four in the Champions League - yet the World Cup winner remained a vital figure in the dressing room.

    Mourinho told the driver to stop, got out and walked over to Materazzi, and the two imperial figures wrapped their arms around each other and wept uncontrollably on each other's shoulders.

    It was a fittingly dramatic and touching end to the chapter as Mourinho set off to Madrid to launch a fierce and bombastic rivalry with Guardiola at Barcelona.

    Now just the third person to have coached two different teams to European success, he hoped to form a club of his own by repeating the success in Madrid. Mourinho guided the Spanish giants to the semi-finals on three consecutive occasions, but departed having failed to accomplish his goal.

    Inter, meanwhile, appointed Rafael Benitez to replace the magnetic manager, but he only lasted until December 2010 and was replaced by Leonardo. Inter lost their Serie A crown and crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-3 aggregate loss to Schalke. After a round of 16 elimination in 2011-12, they plummeted down the Italian top-flight and failed to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition for seven years. 

    After three group stage eliminations and a last-16 exit, their fortunes changed under Simone Inzaghi, who took the Nerazzurri to two finals in three years, only for Guardiola’s Manchester City to scrape the win in 2023 before Paris Saint-Germain annihilated their hopes with a 5-0 demolition in 2025. They may be the kings of Italy once again, but the Nerazzurri have found that replicating the immortal magic of Mourinho’s Treble-winners is an entirely different beast.