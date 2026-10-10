'They were efficient, we weren't' - Sophia Wilson offers hope as Claudia Dickey and midfield falter: USWNT winners and losers from disappointing loss to Spain

WASHINGTON -- Emma Hayes had insisted the U.S. women’s national team needed to be tested. Against world No. 1 Spain, that test quickly exposed the small details the USWNT still need to get right. Defensive lapses left the U.S. two goals down inside 14 minutes, and a stronger second half could not undo the damage in a 2-0 loss at Audi Field.

Midfielder Patricia Guijarro opened the scoring in the third minute, and winger Eva Navarro doubled the lead in the 14th. Both goals could have been prevented had the USWNT been more locked in on the small details: staying goal-side, stepping quicker and closing space. Instead, Spain’s short passes, one- and two-touch play and constant movement left the U.S. struggling to keep up.

“I'm disappointed for us today,” Hayes said to Turner Sports after the game. “I'm frustrated because I feel like we didn't deserve to lose 2-0 today...but if you don't take care of those details you don't deserve anything.”

The starting lineup looked promising, with Sophia Wilson at the No. 9, Trinity Rodman on one side and Alyssa Thompson on the other - a revised version of “Triple Espresso.” Down the middle, Lindsey Heaps captained the group, with Rose Lavelle at the No. 10 and Lily Yohannes sitting behind them.

The biggest adjustment for the USWNT was a back four playing together for the first time. Kennedy Wesley and Tierna Davidson lined up at center back, with Emily Fox and Avery Patterson at outside back. Patterson was out of position on the first goal, and a series of small movements gave Guijarro just enough room to blast a shot from distance past Claudia Dickey, who was also out of position.

The USWNT did have a much stronger second half. Even before the break, Wilson had carried the front line, finding space in behind and getting shots off whenever she had even a slim opening.

“Look, we had plenty of them chances today, let me be clear,” Hayes said, “They were efficient, we weren't.”

Another learning experience for the USWNT, but going down two goals that early was a tough pill to swallow for a team with its eyes on the 2027 Women’s World Cup - and the possibility of facing Spain again.

"I do think the gap between Spain and us, from three or four years ago, has closed," Hayes said. "If we want to be the best, we need to be more clinical."

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the USWNT’s 2-0 loss at Audi Field...