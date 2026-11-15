USMNT vs. Haiti player ratings: Christian Pulisic and Julian Hall shine in dominant six-goal rout

Christian Pulisic returned to the USMNT with a brace as Mauricio Pochettino's side scored five second-half goals to overwhelm Haiti 6-0 at Nu Stadium on Saturday.
Auston Trusty's 10th-minute opener separated the sides at halftime, with Haiti threatening an equalizer and forcing Diego Kochen into an important save. The U.S. pulled away after the break, though, as Julian Hall doubled the lead before Pulisic struck twice in quick succession. Weston McKennie and substitute Folarin Balogun completed the scoring.
The result leaves the Americans firmly in control ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Cincinnati, which will be Pochettino's final match in charge before his move to Manchester United.