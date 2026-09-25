The Rondo: Should Cavan Sullivan start? Can Gio Reyna make his mark? Mauricio Pochettino’s young USMNT face Peru test
Right then, it's time to test how deep this player pool really is. Mauricio Pochettino spent the first 18 months of his USMNT tenure taking a look at pretty much every senior U.S. player available to him. Some got minutes despite having little chance of making his World Cup squad (seriously, half of the GOAL staff were disappointed not to get a call-up). Now, it's the next generation's turn.
This USMNT squad is among the youngest ever assembled at a senior level, and it is dotted with the kind of highly-rated prospects that the national team might not usually trust. Then again, this is also a pretty meaningless window. Four friendlies against decent teams, sure. But with nothing riding on them, why not pick the kids? That seems to be the rationale, at least.
So, what does this youthful squad really mean? Are any of them worth watching? And what would be a successful result against Peru on Saturday night? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.
What are you hoping to see from the USMNT’s friendlies over the next two weeks?
Tom Hindle: No one gets hurt. It's hard to put a real value on these games. They're big when you win them, and mean absolutely nothing when you lose them. No one really knows. Make sure everyone gets a run out, no one gets hurt, and Pochettino can say he gave the kids a look - even if he still trusts his more experienced guys when it comes to Nations League play.
Alex Labidou: Momentum. Following a World Cup that started brightly but ended in embarrassment, Mauricio Pochettino’s group has to respond with confident performances. They don’t have to win every match, but they shouldn’t be piling up losses or getting beaten by multiple goals. The U.S. can’t afford to leave fall camp without some positive vibes, especially considering how the summer went.
Ryan Tolmich: Just moments, particularly from the kids. The results are secondary in most friendlies, but doubly so when a team is this young. Can Cavan Sullivan get a goal? Does Neil Pierre look like he can play at this level? Can Diego Kochen make a good save or two? If more of these kids have a moment than not, it’s a good camp.
Should Cavan Sullivan start?
TH: Should he? Absolutely. Will he? No. Anyone with half a brain can tell you that Sullivan has been a top-three player in MLS for a month or so now. If Pochettino really is about "merit," that should guarantee him a spot in this starting XI. However, Poch has been taking some not-so-subtle jabs at his youngsters, with one comment about 'arrogance' that could be viewed as being directed at the Philly Union kid. Odds are he sees the bench against Peru for an hour or so.
AL: No. As talented as the teenager has been in MLS, the last thing Pochettino - or Sullivan, for that matter - needs is to add more pressure to an already hyped debut. Sullivan has been in the spotlight since becoming the youngest player in MLS history at 14. The moment he steps on the pitch for the USMNT, every move will be scrutinized. There’s no urgency for that debut to happen from the opening whistle against Peru.
RT: At some point? Yes. Against Peru? Seems unlikely. Pochettino has stressed caution with him, but at some point, it may be impossible to stop that hype from going into overdrive. For now, give him a game off the bench and see how he handles it, then reassess from there because there may not be any going back from that point forward.
How big of a worry are the injuries at striker?
TH: Massive. A couple of months ago, No.9 seemed the USMNT's biggest strength. Now, it's a really shallow area. Remember, Julian Hall has found the net just once since May, and emergency call-up Damion Downs is far from prolific. Are we now getting gassed up about false 9 Gio Reyna or something? Poch needs a striker. Then again, we all know that Folarin Balogun is far and away the first choice here.
AL: It’s very concerning that the U.S. don’t have a single established option in fall camp and their best bet is likely Hall, an uncapped 18-year-old. Pochettino might need to think unconventionally with his lineups if Hall or Downs struggle in the opening match or two. Could that mean using one of the No. 10s as a false nine? This could get interesting.
Also, you have to feel for Ricardo Pepi, who has lost another chance to make his case at striker because of injury. Hopefully, his luck changes soon.
RT: Not too worrying. You know exactly what you have in Balogun, Pepi, and Wright, so it’s not a bad thing that different guys are getting an opportunity. Let’s see if they can upset that established order and make themselves contenders for 2030.
Outside of Sullivan, which youth prospect are you most excited to watch?
TH: Mathis Albert, who will really be tested here. He's yet to fully break through at Dortmund, but the word is he could be more of a talent than Sullivan. Is a senior international friendly the perfect forum to prove that? Not in the slightest. He will probably get kicked to pieces. But it will be fun to see what he can pull out of his bag of tricks.
AL: Mathis Albert, just because there isn’t much tape on him against senior opposition. Dortmund clearly see something in him - which is why they didn’t allow him to go on loan this transfer window. This could give us a longer look at a player considered an exciting prospect on both sides of the Atlantic.
RT: Neil Pierre, largely because his position is one of need. Tim Ream is gone, and the USMNT needs a replacement. Might it be Pierre, whose presence could be game-changing in both boxes?
Which established player needs a big showing this camp?
TH: Gio Reyna. It's been a better start for Reyna at Strasbourg, and even if he showed at the World Cup that he can still play a bit, Reyna needs a solid international break to fully prove himself to Pochettino. If Reyna is half the player we know he can be, then the USMNT have a real asset on their hands.
AL: Not sure he’s fully established just yet, but this is a big camp for Auston Trusty. Tim Ream’s absence suggests the search for Chris Richards’ center back partner is fully on. This is a chance for the Celtic defender to take an early lead in that race.
RT: Welcome back, Yunus Musah! After missing the World Cup, he’s back and seemingly in a good place after starting the season well for Milan. His development has seemingly stalled but, at 23, he’s closer to the “young player” group than many are willing to give him credit for. Still, he needs to make up for lost time a bit in an increasingly competitive midfield.
Prediction for the Peru match?
TH: Let's go with 2-1 USMNT. It won't be all that pretty, but the kids get it done.
AL: Of the four matches on the schedule, Peru likely represent the U.S.’s best chance for a win. A lot will depend on the XI Pochettino picks. If he leans on his veterans, expect a 2-1 victory in Orlando.
RT: 2-2. It may be a bit messy, as many games that start a cycle are. Still, there’s some firepower here, and there should be some goals in this game.