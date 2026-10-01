The Rondo: How serious is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Portugal camp and is his legacy affected? And which UEFA Nations League teams have impressed?
As Portugal celebrated, Ronaldo stormed off. You've probably seen the clip by now. His team ground out a gutsy 2-1 win over a good Norway side. Ronaldo did not feature. And the guy who supposedly is such a team player who would do anything for the badge decided that he didn't want to enjoy it. He didn't even stick around. Seventy-two hours later, it was official: Ronaldo has left the Portugal camp.He promised to 'tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team.'
It is no coincidence that new Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus had confirmed earlier that day that Ronaldo would not start. And so we have another wrinkle in his legacy, and more drama for the Ronaldo soap opera, which becomes more ridiculous by the week. That wasn't the only news from the Nations League, though. Spain are marching through this thing, beating both England and a revitalized Czechia. Germany aren't exactly off to a dream start under Jurgen Klopp. And Greece are running back the memories of 2004 (sort of).
It's been a surprisingly intriguing international break, full of drama, and indicative of where some national teams truly stand after the World Cup. GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.
What do we make of Ronaldo's decision to leave the Portugal camp?
Tom Hindle: Objectively hilarious. You know those Ronaldo x Homelander memes, where he looks like the supervillain from a TV show? Well, a few weeks ago he got the same haircut, and now he's just as petty. On a more serious note, this does raise serious questions about Ronaldo's longevity in the game. He left Man United because they no longer needed him. He's left Portugal because they no longer need him. Surely, the Saudi Pro League will want to keep him around for as long as possible. But what next? He just sort of rots there for a team that will consistently be the third best in its league? Or is it just hit the 1,000-goal mark? One thing is for sure: he likely ain't winning anything ever again.
Ruby Naylor: Embarrassing. I know he said he will wait to ‘reveal the true decision,’ but there is vanity within that reason somewhere. He has completely lost the meaning of playing with your nation. You’re not there to add to your goal tally or to make a point that you’ve “still got it”; you’re there to be a teammate to your countrymen and help them in any way possible - whether that’s on the bench as a leader or on the pitch. He could take a page out of Jordan Henderson's (which is a crazy to type) and Luka Modric's book. Reminder: Luka Modric is also 41, still playing for his nation, never complains, plays his role, and has no immature drama to his name.
Alex Labidou: It’s immature… on both sides. The writing has been on the wall for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for a while, and the World Cup offered another reminder of his struggles with the pace of matches. His competitiveness is well-documented, as is his prickliness. I can’t see him accepting a Jordan Henderson-type mentor role without some resistance.
Jorge Jesus has worked with Ronaldo before. He should have anticipated that resistance and established before camp what a reduced role would look like. If Ronaldo couldn’t accept those terms, leaving him out would have been the cleaner decision. Calling him up only for this to become the biggest story of the camp feels like poor management.
Does it affect his legacy at all?
TH: Well, it depends on whether you're a Ronaldo fanboy or not. If you live in the real world and can recognize that he's always been a petulant child who makes everything about him, then this is just par for the course. But for believers, then, yeah, this feels like a bit of a blow.
RN: One hundred percent, the past two-ish years have really put a damper on how the football community sees him. He has lost the Messi vs. Ronaldo conversations tenfold off his attitude alone (that and the fact that Messi is objectively better than him). He has painted himself as this diva that is hard to work with, and he’s 41 years old… There’s a difference between knowing who you are and being confident in that and being arrogant; he’s made himself comfortable in the latter category in the past few years. It is way too easy to dislike him as a human being completely outside of his football talents.
AL: Yes, it takes some shine off the final chapter. Ronaldo’s place among the all-time greats is secure, but this is becoming a familiar story. In the space of four years, his relationships with Manchester United and Portugal have both unraveled over his role in the team.
Some stars age gracefully and accept reduced roles to stay involved. Ronaldo seemingly wants every team to treat him like the player who won five Ballons d’Or. He still puts up numbers in Saudi Arabia, but that doesn’t guarantee him the same status with Portugal. Jesus deserves criticism for how this unfolded, but Ronaldo owns his response.
Will Portugal be better off without him?
TH: 100000000000 percent. Ronaldo has held back every team he's played for for the last decade. It is of little coincidence that Portugal won Euro 2016 after he had left the pitch due to injury. Will they need to find their next No.9? Sure. But there's enough attacking quality and balance in the side to make it work.
RN: Yes, Portugal already had more chemistry without him against Norway. Was it an excellent performance? No, even though they won, Norway looked a little more cohesive. Taking a player with so much presence out of the picture can take pressure off the players. They can play more freely and aren’t as scared to make mistakes. This is a strong squad in all three lines up the pitch, and we will see genuine improvement as the international breaks continue without CR7. Even if, he will undoubtedly be missed in intl. football, but all good things must come to an end.
AL: Yes. Ronaldo will be 45 by the 2030 World Cup, and Portugal need to build a core that can contend without him. Jesus, or whoever is managing the team by then, needs to start that process now.
There’s a case to be made that Portugal could have gone further in 2026 without Ronaldo in the squad. Continuing to build around him risks leaving the same questions hanging over another tournament. The what-ifs need to stop. Honor his legacy, then move on.
Who has impressed you in Nations League so far?
TH: Lamine Yamal. He gave a really weird interview last week, where he basically speculated that he didn't have to play all that well to win the Ballon d'Or. That makes zero sense. The thing you really have to do to win the Ballon d'Or is play well. His form in the Nations League has been excellent, though. A word, too, for Jude Bellingham, who makes an average England so, so much better.
RN: Player-wise? Dan Ndoye. He has had a really shaky start of the season with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but just like he did in the World Cup, he’s shown up for Switzerland - putting up Man of the Match 8.9-rated performances with two assists. Fair, Ndoye, now convert this form to the Prem please.
AL: Τι λέει, Ελλάδα!
Shoutout to Greece for topping a group that features Jürgen Klopp’s Germany and the Netherlands. Yes, it’s early. Very early. But, as in their Euro 2004 run, defense appears to be their calling card.
They’ve conceded just once, work relentlessly to win the ball back, and get enough from their attack to turn that defensive effort into victories. Nobody’s predicting another fairy tale just yet, but they could be sneaky good here.
Which team seems to have improved the most since the World Cup?
TH: ITALY! Going from not qualifying for the thing to actually, ya know, winning a game, is technically an improvement. In the real world, though, it's got to be Spain, who are just laughing their way through 90 minutes every single time.
RN: Is it disrespectful to say Italy… On a real note though, I honestly don’t think any team looks particularly improved since the tournament. When you think of the teams that disappointed - Germany, Brazil, etc - no one is really making a case for themselves this international break, Nations League or otherwise. The USMNT have looked decent, but they played Peru and Chile. They would have the same exact struggles against Belgium if they played each other today.
AL: Let’s give a shout to Switzerland, who have coasted through their opening two games with six goals scored, and none conceded. Granted, theirs isn’t the most competitive group, but they’re playing with more gusto than expected. Murat Yakin appears to be building on a better-than-expected World Cup rather than letting that momentum fade.
And, somewhat ironically given everything above, Portugal deserve a mention. They’ve imposed their will early in a tougher group, even with the Ronaldo drama hanging over them.
Is the Nations League worth paying attention to?
TH: After the World Cup, it's kind of strange. Should we care about this thing? Do the results actually have any material value? The answer is probably 'yes', especially given that good results can help in major tournament qualification. However, it still feels like some of these games are played at half speed. So unless you're interested in James Garner's chance to be England's third-string midfielder... meh.
RN: Yes, it’s a great opportunity to call up younger, uncapped players in a real tournament setting with the pressure of competition, without it truly mattering the way the World Cup and Euros do. Now, is the quality always the best in the world? No, of course not, but it’s still entertaining and still a chance to watch your favorite players do their thing at the highest level.
AL: In Europe, yes. Stateside, it’s a harder sell. The USMNT are playing strong opposition in friendlies, MLS and the NWSL are entering their final stretches, and the USWNT have named their squad for their final friendlies before qualifying begins.
There’s only so much attention to go around. The UEFA Nations League has value and can produce compelling matchups, but with that much happening closer to home, it isn’t appointment viewing in North America.