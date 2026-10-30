The Rondo: Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami repeat as champions? Will Nashville fall short? Are Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and the kids taking over MLS?

There are just two matchdays left in the MLS regular season, and there’s still plenty to play for. Nashville have already claimed the Supporters’ Shield, but Lionel Messi and defending champions Inter Miami will have plenty to say about who lifts MLS Cup. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann has helped spark Orlando City’s playoff push since his arrival.

Elsewhere, Cavan Sullivan and the Philadelphia Union’s young stars have helped turn their season around, while Julian Hall and the New York Red Bulls’ teenagers are chasing a playoff berth of their own. The LA Galaxy, Toronto FC and Portland Timbers are among the other teams fighting to keep their seasons alive - and for some managers, their jobs could be on the line, too.

And just as this campaign reaches its conclusion, MLS has offered a glimpse of what comes next: its 2027 Sprint Season. So, who wins it all this year? Which team could be set for disappointment? And what should we make of the league’s next experiment? GOAL’s writers break it all down in the latest edition of The Rondo.