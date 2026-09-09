Steven Gerrard dreams, David Beckham encounters and Jesse Lingard awe: Inside Los Angeles Chargers star Cameron Dicker's soccer obsession
Cameron Dicker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has his fair share of soccer stories.
There are the games the Los Angeles Chargers star grew up on back in Shanghai. There were the hours emulating Steven Gerrard’s Anfield heroics while choosing soccer over football during the school day in Texas. There's even a chance encounter with David Beckham that left him starstruck and one of his closest friends absolutely livid.
But the story Dicker saves for last is perhaps the most honest and comical portrayal of his soccer fandom. Throughout his career, he's crossed paths with some of the biggest stars both footballs have to offer, but the story he chooses to end on is the day he met, of all people, Jesse Lingard.
"That was one of the funnier things," he tells GOAL.
Dicker was an undrafted rookie at the time, and he was fighting for his professional career with the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams. That meant that every single day, he was surrounded by greatness. He'd turn around and spot Aaron Donald, perhaps the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Look in another direction, and he'd catch a glimpse of Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp. Champions were everywhere, but they were also his peers.
And then, on one June day during grueling offseason workouts, Lingard showed up and, in that moment, Dicker wasn't an NFL hopeful; he was a soccer fan. He was just like anyone else, just a whole lot better at kicking.
"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's JLingz!'," he says. "It was the coolest moment ever. At that time, he was at United, and it just made me laugh. Here I am at the pinnacle of football right now and, just because of how I grew up, I didn't watch football growing up. I didn't really care like that. It was cool being with the Rams, but I didn't care about it to the extent of like, 'Holy smokes, it's JLingz'.
"So I went up and got a picture with Jesse Lingard and thought it was the coolest moment ever."
There have been plenty of cool moments since. Dicker didn't catch on with the Rams, or the Baltimore Ravens, or the Philadelphia Eagles. He eventually did earn his chance with the Los Angeles Chargers, though. In four seasons as the Chargers' kicker, Dicker has established himself as one of the league's very best, so much so that he currently holds the all-time record for accuracy. "Dicker the Kicker", as he is affectionately known, has become a star in his own right.
His path to stardom didn't begin on the gridiron, though; it began on the pitch, and soccer remains a defining feature in the life of the NFL's best kicker.
The beginnings and a Liverpool obsession
Dicker wants to make one thing clear from the beginning: he isn't a bandwagon Liverpool fan. He knows that, because he's 26, he arrived at the tail end of the dark days, but he wants it known that he remembers some of those dark days well. In fact, he remembers them fondly.
Like any Liverpool fan of that era, Dicker grew up wanting to be Steven Gerrard. As a young player who split time between center midfield and center back, though, Gerrardesque runs and shots weren't always on the table. So he took cues from other heroes, ones that have their own place in Liverpool lore.
"I loved Steven Gerrard," Dicker says, "just because he was the Liverpool icon, so he was the guy that I was like, 'This is awesome, I want to be like him'. I played a little bit of center mid, but also played center back, I'd say primarily center back, and at that time, it was like Martin Skrtel and Daniel Agger. I was like, 'These two are some badass-looking dudes'. I wanted to be like them, but I love Stevie G, and I mean that I love taking long shots, love doing things like how he used to. That was kind of the guy I grew up wanting to be."
So how did one of the NFL's best kickers become a Liverpool fan? Not like anyone else, it's safe to bet.
Born in Hong Kong, Dicker spent the first 11 years of his life in Shanghai. It was there that his passion for soccer developed. Timing-wise, Dicker's time in China came right before the Chinese Super League boom, but the passion was there, and it was diverse.
Many of Dicker's friends at the time were European and one of his best friends, Tom, was from Chester in England. Because of that, Tom's family was divided between the two neighboring cities: his dad was a Manchester United fan, while Tom supported Liverpool.
"I was like, 'I'm gonna decide to go with Liverpool because I'm gonna support my buddy'," Dicker recalls, "and then we went through some tough years with them. We really struggled as a team for a long time. Then all of a sudden they started doing well, and I was like, 'Man, people are gonna think I'm a bandwagon fan when I tell them this!'
"But really, I grew up just playing. It's the first sport I remember loving, the first sport I remember playing, and truly the only one I cared about for the longest time. It was just one of those things where you could go on the field and escape from everything else going on and just enjoy playing with people."
Dicker's enjoyment of soccer was brought across the Pacific when his family moved to Texas when he was 11, but that move also fueled Dicker's other passion: football.
Two footballs in Texas
While soccer consumed his early years, Dicker didn't actually play football until fifth grade, and he didn't really dive into it until he got to high school.
At Austin's Lake Travis High School, Dicker blossomed into a star, earning two All-State selections and helping the team win a Texas state championship. He was ranked as one of the best kickers in the nation by recruiting sites. In May 2017, he committed to kick at Texas, allowing him the opportunity to play both close to home and at one of college football's most legendary programs.
It's become something of a footnote due to his high school football heroics, but Dicker lettered in soccer, too. In 2015-16, Dicker was a defender on the Lake Travis team that reached the Class 6A state championship match, amassing a 24-1 record on the way there.
"It was definitely a funny difference in the amount of people you'd see showing up to games," he says. "We pack out our stadium for football games, and then the soccer games would be like 1000 people or less. You'd be like, 'Okay, cool, whatever', but it was always super fun because all of us also played club together.
"Going to tournaments, playing in games with each other on the weekends, practicing in the evenings every day together. I think our coach did a damn good job making us the most in-shape team ever. We just ran. That's all he had us do in school because he knew we were all playing together outside of it, and so it was cool. In high school, you don't really have coaches that are as technically sound as club, and so I think he understood that and found a way where he could help make us better."
There were conflicts, though. In Texas, a period of school was designated for those who played sports, allowing them to fill time during the day to hone their craft. Dicker, meanwhile, was playing two sports at the time and couldn't put both on his school schedule. The choice, though, was easy.
"I didn't even do football period until senior year," he says. "I had four classes every day. One of those would be a sport, and so I would always go to soccer instead. I always signed up for soccer period. I told my football coach, 'Listen, I'll be there before and after school, but during school, like I'm going to go to soccer, sorry', and they were cool. We always just scheduled kicking for whenever I could be there. It all worked out."
Saying that it all worked out might be an understatement, as Dicker was able to take his kicking expertise and turn it into something better than even he could have imagined. On Sunday, when the Chargers open their season against the Arizona Cardinals, Dicker will begin his fifth NFL season. He's been to the playoffs three times so far and, last season, he was named to the Pro Bowl team for the first time, cementing his place among the NFL's elite.
In his time away from his own career, though, Dicker often finds himself travelling for soccer.
Meeting stars and being a fan
During the NFL offseason in 2025, Dicker and a friend planned a soccer tour. Seven games, 11 days in four different countries. It was a dream trip, and it would culminate in a trip to the Parc des Princes to watch Dicker's beloved Liverpool play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
The game was fantastic for Dicker, as Harvey Elliott scored a late winner to give the Reds an advantage they would ultimately squander at Anfield. Yet the most memorable moment of that day in Paris, and perhaps the tour in general, came just outside the bathroom.
"I met David Beckham, and I was so nervous," he says. "I literally just walked up and asked him for a picture. My friend went to the bathroom as I was going back out to the seats, and that's when I got the picture, so my buddy didn't even take a picture with Beckham.
"He was like, 'Most costly bathroom break in my life', but yeah, meeting David Beckham was pretty sweet."
How does Dicker balance his fandom, though? In truth, he says, his own NFL career has kept him mellow. He understands pressure more now, he says, and he also understands the humanity of it all. He knows how and why bad days happen, and he knows that him being riled up in the stands or on the other side of his TV doesn't benefit anyone.
Because of that, he sees fandom as something to enjoy, not be consumed by.
"I don't feel like I ever truly go to crazy levels," he says. "I've been to a couple of Liverpool games, and I've had a great time. You're there singing the songs, enjoying it, but I just love watching the games. I will just sit down and watch a soccer game. I won't be yelling. I get excited over everything that's happening, but it's never anything like calling a guy a wanker and yelling at him about messing up. It's all fun.
"Fandom for me is to just be able to enjoy and watch. It's about seeing the talent that those guys have at that level. Knowing what it takes for them to get there and to stay at that level is really cool."
As it turns out, Dicker isn't the only NFL player who has an appreciation for soccer, and for the ones who have only recently found that appreciation, Dicker has become something of an unofficial ambassador.
Enjoying his football
The World Cup helped, Dicker says.
While he was enjoying the games in Los Angeles and also getting to meet the members of the U.S. Men's National Team in nearby Irvine, he was receiving countless texts from his Charger teammates.
"I had teammates texting me," he says, "being like, 'What do I do? What do I need to know?' Sometimes, I forgot to respond to some of the guys' texts, and next time I saw them in person, they were like, 'You're dead to me. I'm just trying to learn this great game, and I had to freaking turn to Google'. The guys got really into it, which was fun.
"They're playing [EAFC], learning about players that way, and then also now since the leagues have started, getting back into paying attention to some things. Obviously, we probably aren't watching all the games every weekend, but being able to ask questions with some of the guys and then randomly talk about it with people has been fun."
Dicker is taking his passion for talking soccer to a new level, too. He's started a new weekly podcast with LAFC and USMNT midfielder Timmy Tillman called "Big Kick Energy". On the podcast, the two will talk about their respective sports and the crossover and passion that unite them. In many ways, it's a perfect way for Dicker to mix two of the things he's most passionate about, and to remind people that it's good to keep multiple passions going at once.
"I think a lot of guys have that outside of football, where they have different passions and different things that bring them joy," he says. "I think the best of the best all have things and ways that they can disconnect and unplug from the thing that they spend 90 percent of their time on.
"Whether it's through this podcast we've been doing and just chatting about stuff and interviewing people, or going to games. I just brought 40 kids from Long Beach to an LA Galaxy game, which was awesome. It's about getting to enjoy that with different groups of people and continuing to help share the fandom with the next generation. It's a very big blessing for me to be able to do and show that you can support two things. It doesn't have to all be one."
Over the past few weeks, Dicker's focus has narrowed, though. The season is coming, which means everything is about to get serious. But, in the quiet moments, the ones away from the practice field and the stadium, it's not hard to guess what he'll do to distract himself.
It's the same thing he did in Shanghai, Austin, Liverpool, Paris, or wherever else he's been on this weird journey of his. No matter where he is or what kind of ball is at his feet, Dicker is probably thinking about one of the footballs, and even he can't guess where either game will bring him next.
"I think what people forget to remember is that I love playing football and I think it's incredible," he says. "It's such a blessing to do that, but I've also grown up a fan of soccer. I've grown up having other passions and other things in my life, and so having a way to disconnect from football, and when I'm not in the building, being able to step away and really get your mind completely off of it, it's just a blessing."