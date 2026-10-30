Samuele Inacio: The Italian wonderkid fighting to become Borussia Dortmund's next teenage superstar

Samuele Inacio was already crying when coach Niko Kovac walked into the Borussia Dortmund dressing room. Despite his side having won their opening Bundesliga game of the season against Hamburg, the 18-year-old was inconsolable.

Boasting a two-goal cushion with 15 minutes to play, Kovac decided to give the teenager a chance, putting him on in place of summer signing Konstantinos Karetsas. Three minutes later, Inacio was sent off; a grossly mistimed sliding tackle resulted in him catching midfielder’s Albert Gronbaek’s ankle with his studs, and the referee didn’t hesitate in pulling out the red card.

Although a devastating moment for the substitute, many would have chalked it down to a mistake brought on by youthful overzealousness. Then, however, Inacio made things worse. With television cameras following him, he picked up a water bottle and launched it towards Dortmund’s badge at the end of the tunnel. He missed, picked the bottle back up and launched it at the logo once more.

After the final whistle, all of the attention was on the fiery Italian. Ex-Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus couldn’t let it go, forcing Dortmund’s captain, Walter Anton, to defend the youngster on Sky after the game. Coach Kovac came to Inacio’s defence, too, praising his emotional response and suggesting that the nasty challenge wasn’t the player's fault.

Rather than punish the bright prospect, Kovac put Inacio in the starting XI just days later as Dortmund faced another Hamburg team, fifth-tier HEBC, in the DFB-Pokal. With two goals in quick succession as part of a 5-0 trouncing, Inacio gave his coach the response he wanted.

That uplifting display brought hope that Inacio would continue to pick up vital minutes for the senior side after serving his two-game Bundesliga ban, but he has had no such luck. Beyond a subpar, hour-long appearance in the Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt, Inacio has been an unused substitute, only seeing playing time for the reserves.

It is a stark contrast to the bright impression he made towards the end of last season. Starting four of his seven top-flight appearances after excelling for Dortmund’s Under 19s, he appeared a good fit for Kovac’s pressing style and even earned his senior debut for Italy.

While his recent struggles are concerning, it is clear that Inacio has potential and will be determined to reiterate that as soon as Kovac gives him another chance. GOAL has thus taken a deep dive into the young forward who has long been seen as one of Italy’s brightest prospects...