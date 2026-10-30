Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
GFX Samuele Inacio NXGN 1-1GOAL

Samuele Inacio: The Italian wonderkid fighting to become Borussia Dortmund's next teenage superstar

After a bright end to last season, the 18-year-old endured a horrific start to the current one but their remains hope that he will prove himself at Signal-Iduna Park

Peter McVitie

  • Samuele Inacio was already crying when coach Niko Kovac walked into the Borussia Dortmund dressing room. Despite his side having won their opening Bundesliga game of the season against Hamburg, the 18-year-old was inconsolable.

    Boasting a two-goal cushion with 15 minutes to play, Kovac decided to give the teenager a chance, putting him on in place of summer signing Konstantinos Karetsas. Three minutes later, Inacio was sent off; a grossly mistimed sliding tackle resulted in him catching midfielder’s Albert Gronbaek’s ankle with his studs, and the referee didn’t hesitate in pulling out the red card.

    Although a devastating moment for the substitute, many would have chalked it down to a mistake brought on by youthful overzealousness. Then, however, Inacio made things worse. With television cameras following him, he picked up a water bottle and launched it towards Dortmund’s badge at the end of the tunnel. He missed, picked the bottle back up and launched it at the logo once more.

    After the final whistle, all of the attention was on the fiery Italian. Ex-Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus couldn’t let it go, forcing Dortmund’s captain, Walter Anton, to defend the youngster on Sky after the game. Coach Kovac came to Inacio’s defence, too, praising his emotional response and suggesting that the nasty challenge wasn’t the player's fault.

    Rather than punish the bright prospect, Kovac put Inacio in the starting XI just days later as Dortmund faced another Hamburg team, fifth-tier HEBC, in the DFB-Pokal. With two goals in quick succession as part of a 5-0 trouncing, Inacio gave his coach the response he wanted.

    That uplifting display brought hope that Inacio would continue to pick up vital minutes for the senior side after serving his two-game Bundesliga ban, but he has had no such luck. Beyond a subpar, hour-long appearance in the Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt, Inacio has been an unused substitute, only seeing playing time for the reserves.

    It is a stark contrast to the bright impression he made towards the end of last season. Starting four of his seven top-flight appearances after excelling for Dortmund’s Under 19s, he appeared a good fit for Kovac’s pressing style and even earned his senior debut for Italy.

    While his recent struggles are concerning, it is clear that Inacio has potential and will be determined to reiterate that as soon as Kovac gives him another chance. GOAL has thus taken a deep dive into the young forward who has long been seen as one of Italy’s brightest prospects...

  • How it started

    Italy U15 v Poland U15 - International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    Born in Bergamo, Inacio followed in the footsteps of his father and uncle by joining Atalanta before Dortmund lured him away

    The son of former Atalanta and Napoli player Joao Batista Inacio, Samuele’s football journey began in Bergamo in the youth academy of Mapello, whose head coach was his uncle Joelson - also an ex-Atalanta forward.

    Continuing the family tradition, Inacio joined the Serie A side and blazed through the Bergamo academy, bagging individual and team trophies almost as frequently as he did goals. At 15, he was already impressing for club and country at U17 level, and Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly had him on their watch lists.

    It was Dortmund, though, who lured the attacking midfielder away from Italy in 2024. Atalanta were furious, accusing Dortmund of stealing one of their prized prospects, a grudge they continue to hold. President Antonio Percassi even reignited the feud when the teams met in the Champions League knockout play-off last season, 18 months after the transfer.

    "There was a lack of respect. It's regrettable that a club of this stature doesn't want to resolve the matter," he said. His son Luca, the CEO, added: "Dortmund can't just come and steal from Atalanta's youth academy. That's an open wound."

    The Percassis were so angry they refused to attend the traditional pre-match meal with their Dortmund counterparts. "What happened with Inacio is too serious," Luca explained. "The player grew up with us and was taken away from us in an unclear manner, which is why we took the matter to FIFA, and we are convinced we were right."

    A surprised Lars Ricken, Dortmund's managing director, explained that the Germans were able to surpass FIFA's restrictions on players under 18 moving country by getting his parents' approval.

    "That was the transfer of a minor. There are clear regulations. Everything must be documented. We did that very thoroughly. FIFA confirmed that everything was correct," he told Ruhr Nachrichten. "And Samuele has been playing for us for a year-and-a-half now. That's why this discussion is so surprising at this point. We've never experienced a dinner with the club's top management not taking place before."

    Despite the furore, the 16-year-old quickly nailed down a starting spot in Dortmund's U19s, usually playing in attacking midfield. After finishing top scorer at the U17 Euros in 2025, Inacio was added to Dortmund’s squad for the revamped Club World Cup in the United States, and although he was an unused substitute until their quarter-final elimination against Real Madrid, his presence was an early sign of Kovac's confidence in him.

    The Italian returned from the summer experience fired up, channelling his ambition straight into even more prolific displays for the U19s at the start of last season. In November, meanwhile, he was the top scorer at the U17 World Cup as Italy finished third.

  • Big break

    FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FREIBURG
    AFP

    Inacio debuted for Dortmund against Bayern Munich and then excelled towards the end of the 2025-26 season

    Days after he inadvertently was headline news around the Champions League showdown against Atalanta – despite not playing in either leg – Inacio made his debut on the biggest stage in German football. Dortmund were 2-1 down to Bayern when Kovac called on the teenager to replace Maximilian Beier with the hope of igniting an equaliser in the last 15 minutes.

    A good fit for Dortmund's measured pressing approach, he was careful with his positioning as they tried to cut off passing options instead of hunting down the ball. A minute after coming on, Inacio cut out a one-two between Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise and was soon charging down the left side before he tumbled under a physical challenge.

    Dortmund pulled level shortly afterwards, and while Bayern went on to win 3-2, it was a bright start for the teenager, who saw a cross blocked by Dayot Upamecano in stoppage time.

    "It's a fantastic moment, the best moment of my life. It wasn't that difficult because the coach and the staff trust me," Inacio said. "I was there on the bench, [Kovac] said: ‘Samu, be ready!' It was three, four seconds, I changed my clothes and was ready immediately."

    Kovac told reporters: "I was pleased with his debut. Against Bayern Munich, just imagine that. Not bad at all! He’s a great footballer. If he stays fit, he will have a really great career. At just 17, I see a lot of the qualities that a very good player in the future will have. He’s not just the future of this club, but also of Italian football and of the Italy national team.

    "He’s making great progress, he has great heart. He’s a technically very clean player. Italians say ‘fantasista’. As a 10 or an eight, he sees things on the pitch at the age of 17 that others at 30 don’t see.”

    After two more substitute appearances, Inacio was promoted to the starting XI for the last four Bundesliga games of the campaign as Dortmund sealed second place. Early in his first start against Freiburg, Inacio collected a long pass and carried the ball up field before cutting into the centre and sending it to Julian Brandt, who in turn crossed to Serhou Guirassy for a simple finish. Inacio then almost scored on the hour mark himself when Beier's square pass found him in the box, but his side-footed effort was saved.

    "The lad had a fantastic [full] debut today. He did really well," Kovac told DAZN. "This boy is going to be a lot of fun for us. He's a huge talent." Team-mate Beier added to Ruhr24: "He's a talented young man with a brutal dribbling ability. He should just do whatever he wants on the pitch. He's so good, you just have to let him do his thing."

    Inacio missed a similar golden chance a couple of weeks later against Eintracht Frankfurt as a header from close range was kept out by the goalkeeper, but he made amends in the second half. Taking possession on the left, the attacking midfielder ran at the visitors' defence but ended up going down. Dortmund kept the ball alive, and when Beier crossed into the middle of the box, Inacio was perfectly placed to divert the ball in as Dortmund won 3-2.

  • How it's going

    FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-HSV
    AFP

    A red card just three minutes into his first Bundesliga appearance of the season has disrupted Inacio's progress

    If Inacio was flying high following his impact towards the end of last season, he came crashing down to earth at the start of this one.

    After starting in the DFL-Supercup defeat to Bayern, the Bergamo native was benched for the first Bundesliga game as Kovac gave new signings Giannis Konstantelias and Karetsas the nod to start. After a goal from the former and an assist from the latter, Kovac gave Inacio a chance to show he deserved a starting spot by replacing Karetsas in the 74th minute.

    But when Guirassy’s tame pass set up a 50-50 between Inacio and Gronbaek, the former made the mistake of sliding in late and with his studs up. The referee didn’t even have to wait for VAR’s verdict, he was off just three minutes after he came on.

    When Inacio was spotted twice launching a bottle towards Dortmund’s badge at the end of the tunnel, it ensured he took centre-stage after the final whistle.

    "I think that's even worse," Germany and Bayern legend Matthaus told captain Waldemar Anton on-air afterwards. Anton responded by saying: "It looks bad, but those are the emotions that come out. I prefer a player who is angry like that to someone who smiles or doesn't care and leaves the locker room. He's a young player, he's very motivated. This is incredibly frustrating for the lad. He has enormous qualities. To get a red card like that is extremely bitter."

    Kovac was also understanding and revealed the dressing room reaction, saying: "He was late. Ultimately, Serhou laid the ball off a bit poorly; he didn't need to go down. You could justify [the red card], or rather, you could give it. I came into the dressing room after the final whistle. The lad was sitting there crying. You can imagine how he felt. His first red card here as a Bundesliga professional in this stadium – he certainly didn't do the team any favours.

    "[Inacio must] learn from this. He arrived a little late, but that's exactly what we want: The boy is emotionally invested."

    Inacio was banned for two Bundesliga matches, so Kovac offered him a shot at redemption against HEBC a few days after the season opener. Playing mostly on the right wing, he had a role in Dortmund's second goal of the 5-0 win, holding off a defender and pulling off a nice turn before finding Julian Ryerson, who set up Daniel Svensson to score. Five minutes later, Inacio pounced on the ball after Marcel Sabitzer diverted it towards him in the box and sent it in off the goalkeeper. Then ,on the stroke of half-time, Inacio was found in plenty of space in the penalty area, took a touch and found the bottom corner.

    Since then, Inacio has made just one appearance in all competitions: an underwhelming display against Bodo/Glimt that saw him unable to help Dortmund gain control of the game. He struggled in his one-on-one battles and made no impact on the ball as the Norwegian side won 1-0.

    Even with Konstantelias and Karetsas out injured, Kovac has jumped between going for a different shape altogether, and relying on other options to support Guirassy in attack.

  • Biggest strengths

    HEBC Hamburg v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Inacio's talent is undeniable and Dortmund seem convinced that he can go far in the game

    Inacio is a natural attacking midfielder with sound dribbling ability, passing vision and movement off the ball. Although he considers Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo his idols and inspiration, it is Real Madrid and Brazil forward Rodrygo he believes he resembles most.

    The Italian has been deployed as a second striker, attacking midfielder and winger, lining up on the left and cutting inside to make space for a shot.

    "Samu brings a lot to the table: He is intelligent on the pitch, secure on the ball, and good at combination play," Dortmund sporting director Ole Book said after Inacio signed a contract extension until June 2029. "And on top of that, he has a very good sense of space, which also makes him a goal threat.

    "These qualities, coupled with his diligence and his willingness to develop further, make him a really good player who has already made good progress with us and still has big steps ahead of him."

    Inacio's work ethic has been highlighted by Kovac, who has issued glowing praise of the teenager many times since his emergence in the senior squad: "What impresses me is the way he works hard, how he trains with dedication, passion and intensity. That's exactly what I demand from young players who have talent and come here.

    “If he internalises what he's doing, then he'll reward himself. As a coach, I don't need much. I just have to see that he wants it. If he wants it, he's got me immediately."

  • Room for improvement

    Samuele Inacio Borussia Dortmund 2026-27
    Getty Images

    The sole appearance Inacio has made since his double in the DFB-Pokal raised further concerns amid his exile from the Bundesliga

    Of course, Inacio's red card and subsequent implosion raised concerns that he is still emotionally immature, though his coach and team-mates argued it was a sign of his passion and dedication. Still, the fact Kovac has barely played him since then is a sign that Inacio needs more time before he will be ready to compete for a starting XI spot.

    At 18, he is still adapting to the physical demands of the senior game, and his struggles against Bodo/Glimt only set him back further. While his movement off the ball in Norway was decent, the game passed him by and he was hopeless when it came to putting the hosts under pressure.

  • Dreaming of the Azzurri

    Samuele Inacio Italy 2026
    Getty Images

    After rejecting Brazil's advances to switch allegiance, Inacio is dreaming of a World Cup appearance with Italy having already made his debut

    Inacio has gone through a difficult spell since his double against HEBC, but it’s not all doom and gloom. Brazil’s football association approached him about switching allegiance to the South American nation, the birthplace of his father and his idol, Neymar. Inacio, however, has his heart set on building a prosperous career with Italy.

    "His dream is to win the World Cup with the Azzurri," his father told Tuttosport. "Who knows, in four or eight years? He lives for this. Unfortunately, he has never seen Italy play in the final stages of a World Cup. And we're all very sad about this… He feels 100 percent Italian. True Italian. And besides, he speaks English better than Portuguese! Samu thinks only of the Azzurri."

    Inacio's senior debut came in June as a last-minute substitute in the summer friendly against Luxembourg, though he was left on the bench against Greece days later and did not feature in the first international break of this season.

    "These are crazy emotions, making my debut for Italy," Inacio told Sport Bild. "It's been a dream of mine since I was young."

  • What next?

    Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Franz Beckenbauer Supercup
    Getty Images Sport

    If he is to achieve his dream of guiding Italy to the World Cup, Inacio must first restore his credibility in Germany

    If he is to assume a key attacking role in the new Azzurri generation, Inacio will have to get back in contention for playing time under Kovac. Although that has been hard to come by of late, the coach’s glowing praise and constant feedback suggest the German club will be patient with him.

    "I want to stay at BVB and become an important part of the club. It's the best place for me to continue improving, both on and off the pitch," Inacio said during the summer. "[Kovac] talked to me so often about where I needed to improve, for example, how I should behave when I don't have the ball. Niko made sure that I could show the best version of myself."

    As Ricken said, there are few doubts about his talent. "He has made extremely strong progress," the director insisted. "We know his potential. He has adapted incredibly quickly to the top level and impresses not only with his skills but also with his attitude."

    Now, it’s up to Inacio to continue his development and earn his place back in the team.