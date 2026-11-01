How Roy Keane's namesake rebuilt the legendary Man Utd captain's career in cardboard

Growing up with the Keane name and a United-supporting Irish father meant that Dan was often asked if he had any relation to the former midfielder, and he couldn't resist spinning the occasional yarn.

"I convinced my friend’s dad that he [Keane] was my uncle, and then it was only when I’d seen my friend a few years later, he asked me how my uncle was, and I thought it was a really weird question," he explains. "I completely forgot that I’d actually told him that Roy Keane was my uncle! It was only a couple of people I did it with, but most of the time it didn’t work, and then I completely forgot I’d said it the one time it did!"

That personal connection has naturally shaped how Dan collects, even though he ultimately decided not to support the same team as his father.

"I’m massively into nostalgia, and I think cards is kind of like a way of remembering good times," he says. "I’m a Fulham fan now, but I still have some really fond memories [of United]. I was put in a Roy Keane shirt when I was younger. It was actually cheaper in JJB Sports to get a player’s name than your own name, so we saved a few quid there!

"My dad’s, Irish, to Irish grandparents, he was born here, but my grandparents were into GA, like the hurling and the Gaelic football and stuff like that. So, my dad decided to pick a football team, and Man United was the team that spoke to him, and then Roy Keane was a player around when I was born. So, yeah, just a lot of affection to him, and I think, you can’t necessarily hold a memory in your hands, but you can hold some of the cards that were around when you were growing up watching him."

Pressed on why he chose Fulham over United, Dan explained: "Both my mum and dad are accountants, and they'd work all throughout the summer, and for years, me and my brother were going to all these different summer camps. Eventually one came up, in Surrey, which was to play football every day for eight hours from Monday to Friday, and it was run by the Fulham Community Trust. At the end of it, they’d give you free tickets to go and see Fulham. Growing up in Surrey, I never actually got to go and see Man United play really, because my dad’s - he won't like me saying this - a bit of an armchair fan. I still watch Man United with him today, but after going to Craven Cottage, making the walk from Putney to Craven Cottage and going across the bridge by the river, the club, everything, I just fell in love.

"We went to three or four of those summer camps, so I ended up going to see about four Fulham games. We had a couple of players come and see us, and that just solidified, 'this is definitely my team.' The club picks you."