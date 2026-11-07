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Zico Rebels GFXGOAL

REBELS: Zico - the Brazil and Flamengo legend who took on football's establishment

The Brazilian is adored for his goals and free kicks, but his fight for players' rights and bid to reform FIFA reveal a rebel beyond the pitch.

Ryan Tolmich

  • “You are strong,” the legendary Pele once told Zico. “You have the courage.”

    To date, it is perhaps the best description of Zico, a man of one, but many, names. And yet Pele’s words didn’t come during Zico’s peak. They didn’t even come during his playing career. They came in 2015, as Zico sought support for a bid for FIFA’s presidency. Zico was 62, and yet Pele’s words weren’t said in the past tense; they were current. They were true.

    It’s an example, then, of Zico’s impact, not just as a player but as a man. His on-field accolades are countless, much like his free kicks. But Zico’s impact rang out far beyond the Maracana. It was felt in neighborhoods, in boardrooms, and even the headquarters of FIFA itself. For all of the fear the great Brazilian midfielder struck into the hearts of opponents, he was also willing to challenge the status quo of Brazilian and global football.

    He did so his way, too: not with threats, but with a smile. He often made things look effortless on the pitch, but it was always easy to see how Zico put his whole self into what he believed. He wasn’t and isn’t a traditional “rebel”; Zico fought back with a love for the game and, at many times, a pure disdain for where that game was heading.

    That’s why, even now, all these years after he last kicked a ball professionally, his impact is still felt worldwide. It’s why, in Brazil, he’s lauded as an icon alongside the country’s greats despite never winning a World Cup. And it’s why the sport is a little bit different than it once was, all because a “Little Rooster” from Rio dared to make his mark.

  • The Little Rooster's first steps

    Zico - Flamengo
    Getty Images

    Zico overcame doubts about his slight frame to become one of the greatest players in Flamengo’s history.

    “Nobody gets to where I am by chance,” Zico told UOL, “through friendship, affection, or the benevolence of someone.”

    His rise certainly wasn’t easy. His place in the game was earned, and often the hard way.

    Born in 1953, Zico came from a working-class family in Rio de Janeiro. The youngest of six children, he was one of four brothers who went on to be professional footballers. Zico, of course, was the best of them all, but not always as a young man. To strengthen his slight frame, he followed an intensive training program designed by physical education teacher José Roberto Francalacci. It also required a tailored diet and, more importantly, an incredible amount of hard work.

    That included schoolwork, too. His father, Jose Antunes Coimbra, who emigrated from Portugal to Brazil at age 10, placed a strong emphasis on studies for all of his kids. That emphasis, ultimately, helped define his son.

    “My father wouldn’t let anyone play football if they didn’t study,” Zico said. “Everyone went to college. And I had to, despite all the difficulties, follow the same path.”

    Zico’s path was different, though. He was destined to become an icon of Flamengo who, to this day, is treated like a deity at his club.

  • Flamengo's hero

    Zico Flamengo Copa Libertadores 1981
    Divulgação/Twitter

    Zico helped lead Flamengo to Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup glory in 1981, cementing his place in club folklore.

    There is no shortage of special connections between players and clubs. But Zico's connection with Flamengo? That's different. It's unlike anything out there in world football.

    "My farewell will be colored with gratitude," former Fluminense president Francisco Horta once said, "for being able to say with conviction, like so many others: I saw Zico play."

    If you supported Flamengo during the 70s and 80s, the truth is that you saw Zico play a lot. Including friendlies, he played over 700 games for his boyhood team and scored more than 500 goals. With Zico leading the charge, Flamengo enjoyed the best period in the club's history, including a crowning achievement in 1981 when they beat giants Liverpool in the Intercontinental Cup. At that point, Zico and Flamengo were on top of the world.

    Yet the goals and trophies weren't why Zico endeared himself to supporters; it was how he won them and what he represented to all of them.

    "Flamengo isn't just about ability, about knowing how to play," he told FIFA years after his career ended. "There are days when the ball doesn't bounce your way, and that's when you've got to use your grit, your willpower. Give it every last drop of sweat."

    And that didn't just apply to life on the pitch. All throughout his playing career, Zico was outspoken in his quest to establish a union for professional footballers in Brazil. He was one of the founding members of the Associação Profissional dos Atletas de Futebol, which became the Rio de Janeiro players' union in 1979. He later went on to succeed Ze Mario as its president. His goals? To improve conditions for footballers, and not just the ones at the very top like him. His platform centered around the thousands of players at the bottom of the pyramid who were playing for little but needed a lot.

    "In Brazil there are 5,000 players who earn little," he told El Grafico in 1981, "Fifty who earn well and five who earn very well. That isn't fair."

    Even today, long after his career ended, the treatment of those on the bottom of the pyramid remains a passion of Zico's. Despite all of the money that has been injected into football, there are still some issues with how it trickles down, particularly to the poorest Brazilians who are playing for much more than just their own professional dreams.

    "It's different now," Zico said. "Now, there's a concern about the boy becoming a professional and starting to earn money to help his family. Sometimes, even that basic food basket that should be for the boy ends up being for the whole family. Values have changed, haven't they?"

    It isn't common to see players at the very top fighting for those below them. They often have a status quo to protect. Zico was never concerned with that, even in the busiest moments of his legendary career.

    "I've always had the independence to say what I think and what I feel," he told Reuters in 2015. "I never worried about my image and nobody ever told me what to say."

    A lot has been said, though, about Zico's career with Brazil, which includes plenty of highs, but not the ultimate one.

  • A Brazilian icon (with an asterisk)

    Zico Brazil 1982
    Getty

    Zico was central to Brazil’s dazzling 1982 team, but a World Cup trophy would remain beyond his reach.

    “I had the privilege of being on the same team as Zico,” former Brazil and Flamengo teammate Leandro once said. “Everything that is said about Zico, every tribute paid to him, is little compared to what he deserves.”

    The truth is that Zico has gotten plenty of praise for his Brazil career. He’s also received plenty of criticism, too.

    In Brazil, greatness isn’t just measured in goals or assists; it’s measured in World Cups. And yes, that often means plural. Pele won three. Ronaldo claimed two. Garrincha, Romario, Ronaldinho — all got their hands on that trophy. Zico never did. He is perhaps the greatest Brazilian to not attain that honor and, all these years later, it is often held against him.

    Zico went to three World Cups. In 1978, Brazil finished third. In the competition’s second group stage, they finished behind Argentina on goal difference, which doomed them to the third-place match despite the fact they hadn’t lost a game. The 1982 team is frequently cited as one of the best teams to not win a World Cup. Playing a traditional high-flying Brazilian style, they dazzled, but were eliminated by eventual champions Italy.

    “Italy played well when it mattered, but that should not have invalidated our approach to the game,” Zico said years later. “The fact people still remember ours and the Dutch 1974 squads, for example, shows that there is no shame in dying while being faithful to a philosophy where the result was not an obsession.”

    In 1986, injuries limited Zico’s involvement. A missed penalty during regulation against France proved costly, although he converted his attempt in the shootout that ultimately ended Brazil’s campaign. With his record of three World Cups and no final appearances, Zico faced criticism, particularly when compared to the man who had made Brazil’s No. 10 shirt famous: Pele.

    Still, Zico has defiantly claimed his place in Brazilian history, and there is a legion of supporters there to back him up. Despite never winning a World Cup, Zico remains the country’s fifth-highest goalscorer in official internationals. He was named the world’s best player by Guerin Sportivo in 1981 and World Soccer in 1983. Even Pele described him as a player worth idolizing.

    “My numbers are there to prove it,” Zico said. “I consider myself, and I have been considered by the international sporting press, one of the great figures of Brazilian football.”

    His work didn’t stop in Brazil, though. Particularly after his retirement, Zico set his sights on the rest of the world, too.

  • Changing the game

    Kashima Antlers v Nagoya Grampus - J.LEAGUE Meiji Yasuda J1
    J.LEAGUE

    Zico’s influence in Japan extended from his playing days at Kashima Antlers to his spell as national team coach.

    Zico’s international career ended in 1986. His work, though, was far from finished.

    In 1990, he was named Brazil’s secretary of sports. In his role, he sought to overhaul the Brazilian game while reforming the administration and financing of football clubs. As most rebels do, Zico encountered heavy opposition from the establishment, including the Brazilian federation. As a result, it was difficult to pass Zico’s reforms through the various levels of government, and he resigned in 1991.

    Yet his efforts helped pave the way for Zico’s Law, which aimed to modernize professional sports in Brazil. It included many of Zico’s proposals, but did not feature the ending of the “passe” system that kept players tied to their clubs even after contracts ended. It did pave the way, though, somewhat ironically, for the passing of the “Pele Law,” which built upon the foundation of Zico’s push and abolished the passe system.

    And yet, for all of Zico’s successes in Brazil, he’s almost equally beloved in Japan. After finishing his career with Kashima Antlers, Zico remained an influential figure in Japan, often cited as the “God of Soccer.” His arrival helped the J.League, as did his hat-trick in Kashima’s first league match in 1993, but he remained a huge figure at his club even after he retired, working as a technical director and coach among other roles.

    His influence isn’t just limited to the club, though. Zico is often credited for helping shape the Japanese national team and inspiring the country’s style of play. He did so officially as the team’s manager from 2002 to 2006. His influence has endured in the two decades since.

    “The main problem we had was initiative,” he told FIFA in 2022. “You can’t be afraid of making mistakes, which is part of the Japanese culture. Making mistakes is part of the game. I told them that it was OK to cross a ball and get it wrong. There’d always be a next time.”

    He added: “After all, I’d done it all in my career. It was all about starting from scratch and getting the direction right.”

    Japan made its World Cup debut in 1998 and has qualified for every edition since.

    With South America and Asia on his resume, though, Zico did also have bigger fish to fry: FIFA. In June 2015, after Sepp Blatter announced plans to step down, Zico announced his intention to run for FIFA’s presidency. As part of his platform, he cited a desire for election reform as well as tackling the corruption that was running rampant within FIFA at the time.

    “I’m the only outsider,” he said. “I’ve never participated in anything at FIFA. People know me as an athlete, a coach, but they also need to know what I think about things. And I was able to show them my views and show that I don’t want to have my hands tied with anybody.”

    “If nothing happens here, my life won’t change,” he added. “I don’t have my hands tied to anybody. All I want is football to thrive. What has happened has hurt us all, hurt the credibility of football.”

    In the end, he did not receive the backing of enough federations to make his candidacy official, but it was another example of his commitment to the game, even all these years later.

  • Zico's legacy

    imago-sport-1063125621.jpg
    Brazil Photo Press

    Decades after his retirement, Zico's impact is still felt.

    Decades after his retirement, Zico’s impact is still felt.

    Even now, at 73 years old, there are few places in Brazil where Zico can walk unnoticed. Men, women, and children of all ages recognize him. When they see him, they see a historic figure, one who shaped the sport in their country forever.

    “I never wanted to be famous,” Zico said. “But they made me famous. It’s a matter of treating everyone as if we were close friends. That’s difficult. Someone I’ve never seen in my life shows up and says, ‘Hey, Galo, how’s it going? How’s everything?’ I say I’m fine, that everything’s great. People like to leave happy. They received a smile, a hug, an autograph, a selfie, or a little video.”

    His name is famous all over the world now. His birth name is Arthur Antunes Coimbra, but few would know that. Arthur became Arthurzinho, which became Arthurzico and, eventually, it was shortened to just Zico. The world knows those four letters now.

    His impact in Brazil has endured. His efforts in Japan made him an icon in a country half a world away. His coaching career also took him to Turkey, Uzbekistan, Russia, Greece, Iraq, Qatar and India.

    And, throughout it all, he did things his way. He pushed the game forward while also pushing back at those in power. He fought to change things at his peak and at his lowest moments, and he didn’t just fight for himself.

    “I would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did,” he told Globo. “Someone who was very professional and always concerned with improving, someone who played fairly and dedicated himself, body and soul, to football.”

    Through Zico, the soul of Brazilian soccer changed for good, and despite all of the heroes that preceded and followed him, none are quite like him.