REBELS: Zico - the Brazil and Flamengo legend who took on football's establishment

“You are strong,” the legendary Pele once told Zico. “You have the courage.”
To date, it is perhaps the best description of Zico, a man of one, but many, names. And yet Pele’s words didn’t come during Zico’s peak. They didn’t even come during his playing career. They came in 2015, as Zico sought support for a bid for FIFA’s presidency. Zico was 62, and yet Pele’s words weren’t said in the past tense; they were current. They were true.
It’s an example, then, of Zico’s impact, not just as a player but as a man. His on-field accolades are countless, much like his free kicks. But Zico’s impact rang out far beyond the Maracana. It was felt in neighborhoods, in boardrooms, and even the headquarters of FIFA itself. For all of the fear the great Brazilian midfielder struck into the hearts of opponents, he was also willing to challenge the status quo of Brazilian and global football.
He did so his way, too: not with threats, but with a smile. He often made things look effortless on the pitch, but it was always easy to see how Zico put his whole self into what he believed. He wasn’t and isn’t a traditional “rebel”; Zico fought back with a love for the game and, at many times, a pure disdain for where that game was heading.
That’s why, even now, all these years after he last kicked a ball professionally, his impact is still felt worldwide. It’s why, in Brazil, he’s lauded as an icon alongside the country’s greats despite never winning a World Cup. And it’s why the sport is a little bit different than it once was, all because a “Little Rooster” from Rio dared to make his mark.