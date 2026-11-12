Pep Guardiola would be a blockbuster USMNT hire - but U.S. Soccer should resist the temptation to chase another superstar manager

The pictures seemed to pop up every other day. Here was Pep Guardiola, strolling through the Soho snow in a hat and gloves - yet somehow looking effortlessly cool. There was Guardiola again, taking a crisp walk in Central Park, his kids in hand. He went to restaurants, cafes and concerts.

Basically, he seemed to spend time walking around and doing a lot of normal-person stuff in NYC. Not many would regard the City that Never Sleeps as a place for a cozy reset. But for Guardiola, in 2012, it was a true retreat. Soccer was not yet big enough in the States for him to be constantly recognized. Thierry Henry flirted with stardom back then. But Guardiola, despite overseeing one of the greatest teams of the modern era in Barcelona, sauntered in relative anonymity - save for a picture or two.

That alone has basically become a launching pad for many a rumor over the past decade or so. Pep seemed to like New York a lot. Therefore, we are told, he must(!) want to be the USMNT manager. Let's conveniently ignore the massive disconnect there between 'enjoying a place for a few months' and 'wanting to manage the whole country's football team'. That stint is one of a few thinly veiled reasons to suggest that Guardiola should someday coach the USMNT. On Wednesday, fantasy edged towards reality when The Athletic reported that Guardiola is top of the list of the U.S.'s replacements as manager for Mauricio Pochettino should he leave for Manchester United.

Yet for all of the appeal, this would be the wrong direction for U.S. Soccer. Guardiola's brilliance is beyond question. The fit deserves far more scrutiny. With 2030 ahead, the USMNT need a coach who can establish a clear identity with limited preparation time, work with the players available and commit to the program beyond its biggest nights. Another spectacular unveiling would be easy to celebrate. Building something that survives the next coaching change is the harder task.