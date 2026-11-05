NWSL playoff preview: USWNT stars Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson collide - but can anyone stop reigning champions Gotham?

Gotham FC’s title defense begins against a Seattle team that had to fight until Decision Day to secure its place. The No. 1 seed has home-field advantage and a roster packed with international talent, while the Reign arrive with postseason experience and momentum from a strong second half. Seattle has the tools to frustrate the reigning champions, but turning that resistance into an upset will be a tougher challenge.

No. 1 Gotham FC

How they got there: Gotham finished first with 61 points (18-5-7), securing the first NWSL Shield in club history. For a club that has won two championships in the past three seasons, its record-breaking campaign offered another reminder of its growing stature.

Gotham now has home-field advantage through the semifinals and the opportunity to complete a Shield and Championship double.

Key player: Jaedyn Shaw

Shaw has been at the heart of Gotham’s attack, leading the club with 11 goals and five assists. Those 16 goal contributions represent a career high, reflecting her ability to both create chances and finish them.

Her movement between the lines gives Gotham a player who can disrupt an organized defense - a valuable quality against Seattle. She also enters the playoffs having scored in the 2-0 Decision Day win over Utah.

X factor: Rose Lavelle

Lavelle can change a game with a driving run through midfield or a pass that opens up a crowded penalty area. Her creativity, close control and experience on the biggest stages give Gotham another player capable of deciding a tight postseason contest.

Seattle already knows the danger. Lavelle scored the stoppage-time winner in Gotham’s dramatic comeback against the Reign in July.

Biggest strength: Experience and depth

With Lavelle, Guro Reiten, Shaw, Denise O’Sullivan, Midge Purce and Sam Kerr among its options, Gotham has the personnel to create chances in several different ways.

That depth also gives Gotham the ability to change a match from the bench. Shaw and Lavelle were substitutes on Decision Day, illustrating the quality available even when established stars are outside the starting lineup. In a close playoff game, those options could prove decisive.

Biggest weakness: Injuries

Gotham’s depth has been tested. Emily Sonnett, Bruninha and Jordynn Dudley have suffered season-ending injuries, while Jaelin Howell left the Decision Day win over Utah with an ankle injury. Lavelle and Shaw have also been working back from knocks.

Gotham has managed those setbacks throughout its historic campaign, but the availability and fitness of key players remain concerns entering the postseason.

No. 8 Seattle Reign

How they got there: Seattle finished eighth with 47 points (14-11-5), clinching the final playoff berth with a 1-0 Decision Day victory over Orlando.

Needing a win to guarantee their place, the Reign delivered through Jordyn Bugg’s decisive goal. It capped a second-half resurgence that included nine victories following the summer international break, securing Seattle’s second consecutive postseason appearance and ninth overall.

Key player: Jordyn Bugg

Bugg delivered the goal that sent Seattle into the playoffs. Against Gotham, her work at the other end will be even more important.

The young center back faces an attack with several players capable of exploiting a lapse in concentration. Her positioning, decision-making and ability to help keep Seattle’s defensive line organized will be central to the Reign’s chances. Any attacking contribution would be a valuable bonus.

X factor: Mia Fishel

Fishel gives Seattle a focal point who can occupy defenders, hold up possession and finish chances. Against a Gotham side with so much attacking quality, her ability to give the Reign an outlet could also help relieve pressure on their defense.

Seattle needs to get support around her. If Fishel becomes isolated, the Reign risk spending too much of the match defending.

Biggest strength: Defense

Laura Harvey’s defensive organization gives Seattle a foundation for competing with the top seed. The Reign conceded 33 goals during the regular season, making them one of the league’s stronger defensive sides.

Keeping their shape and limiting space between the lines will be essential against Gotham’s creative players.

Biggest weakness: Goals

Seattle scored 37 regular-season goals, the fewest among the eight playoff teams. Its defensive structure has kept it competitive, but consistent attacking production has been harder to find.

That leaves little room for wastefulness. Against a team with Gotham’s scoring options, Seattle will need to make the most of its opportunities and offer enough threat to keep the hosts from taking control.

Score prediction: Gotham 2-0 Seattle

Seattle’s organization and late-season momentum should make Gotham work for its chances. Still, the reigning champions have more ways to find a breakthrough, along with the depth to sustain their threat as the game progresses. Expect the No. 1 seed to advance.