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MLS Winners and Losers: Nashville SC claim Supporters' Shield, Inter Miami slip up against Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union see win streak halted without Cavan Sullivan

With the playoff race tightening, there were some significant results across MLS.

Ryan Tolmich

  • So here we are in the home stretch of the MLS season. For many teams, the fight for a postseason spot is well and truly on. For others, it's all about positioning and setting yourself up for playoff success in a few weeks time.

    But, for one team, this weekend was about a trophy that was always theirs to lift.

    Nashville SC did, in fact, lift that trophy, claiming the Supporters' Shield with a straightforward win over CF Montreal. The league's best team looked the part in their win, much as they have all season. That's why they've won this silverware, and that's why there may be more silverware coming in the future if this all continues to snowball.

    The real intrigue now stems from what's going on behind them. The middle of each conference's table is looking real crowded, while even the "safe" teams struggled this weekend. In that sense, it was another weird week of Major League Soccer, and there are still a few more left to play before the postseason gets rolling.

    GOAL runs through the Winners and Losers of the MLS weekend...

  • WINNER: Nashville SC

    CF Montreal v Nashville SC
    Getty Images Sport

    Nashville SC are comfortably the best team in MLS, but there are bigger tests ahead.

    Nashville SC was always going to claim the Supporters' Shield this weekend. A team this good playing against a team as bad as CF Montreal? There was only going to be one result.

    So this is here is less about the 2-0 win itself and more about praising the team that has been racking them up all season long.

    Nashville is a very good team. They're the best in MLS, actually, which is what the Supporters' Shield recognizes. Time and time again, they've proven that, which is why history is still on the table. They can still break the points record and solidify themselves as something more: the best regular season team in MLS history.

    Still, despite all of those regular season praises, we all know how this goes. None of it matters once the postseason begins. So where does that leave Nashville? Well, it leaves them with the league's most productive Designated Players, a strong supporting cast and a coach, BJ Callaghan, who has everyone bought so far in that they're smashing everything in their path.

    Onto the next, then, as Nashville's pursuit of immortality has really just begun, despite the fact that they already have a trophy in hand.

  • LOSER: Inter Miami

    Red Bull New York v Inter Miami CF
    Getty Images Sport

    This was bad. The Herons lost 2-0 to the New York Red Bulls and, on most other days, it would have been worse. Inter Miami were repeatedly sliced through and routinely outplayed. This was a deserved and humbling loss.

    More warning signs, then, about a team that has its share of them. The defending MLS Cup champions may still be the favorites to win it again this season, but we haven't really been seeing a team that inspires confidence. This game, in particular, won't inspire any as they were dunked on by a Red Bulls team that is fighting for their playoff lives at this point in the season.

    There is, of course, a caveat to this one: Lionel Messi. He played just one half and, on many nights, one half would be enough. Not this one. Even so, there are two versions of Inter Miami, and there's no mystery about them. The one with Messi is excellent. The one without him? Average. They'll have him for the playoffs, of course, but, even so, this is a a team that will need to turn it on in a big way.

    Meanwhile, a shoutout to Adri Mehmeti for a viral moment that saw him breeze past Rodrigo De Paul. If he can do that against a World Cup winner, the world is at his feet.


  • WINNER: Sergi Solans

    Real Salt Lake v San Diego FC
    Getty Images Sport

    Real Salt Lake have won three of their five games ove rteh last month. In each of them, Sergi Solans has scored at least once. It's a trend!

    He netted twice in this weekend's 3-0 win over St. Louis City SC, who were quite clearly still nursing a U.S. Open Cup hangover. Solans netted on either side of halftime with a Dominik Marczuk goal in between. Mix in two yellows to St. Louis' Tomas Ostrak and you have a blowout, one led by Solans' brace.

    A few weeks ago, RSL were dead and buried. Zavier Gozo was gone, Diego Luna was ruled out for the season and there simply wasn't enough attacking juice to make a playoff run. Don't look now but they're two points out of the last playoff spot out west with a game in hand on the ninth-place LA Galaxy, who left two points on the table in a draw with rivals LAFC on Sunday.

    They play the Galaxy on Decision Day, which means their fate is in their own hands. And the pathway seems pretty clear now, doesn't it? If Solans scored, RSL win. The good news is he's doing that at the moment.

  • LOSER: Philadelphia Union

    imago-sport-1085008405.jpg
    Icon Sportswire

    It was a tough day for a Cavan Sullivan-less Union.

    No Cavan Sullivan, large problem. So ends the 15-match unbeaten streak for MLS' hottest team.

    The Union's streak collapsed this weekend as they fell, 2-1, to the New England Revolution. The Union's goal was an inspiring one as Neil Pierre found the back of the net again from the centerback position. Unfortunately, it came too little too late for the Union, who were already down, 2-0, when Pierre scored in stoppage time.

    It's easy to read into this and come to a simple conclusion: the absence of the 17 year old is why they lost. It, of course, isn't that simple. The Union were actually somewhat good in this game. They pressed well and stuck to the gameplan, which gave them a very real chance to compete. On another day, it may have worked out. Not this one.

    Sullivan will be back soon and, with his return, the Union will get that little bit of extra juice. Would it have turned the tide in this one? Perhaps but even the league's hottest teams fall just short sometimes, with or without prodigies in the team.

  • WINNER: Columbus Crew

    Columbus Crew v Inter Miami CF
    Getty Images Sport

    The Crew are making a late push for the playoffs with recent wins.

    In these final weeks of the season, teams on the bubble have a simple task: win. The Crew did that this weekend, and they did it in style.

    Facing a Toronto FC team that was just above them in the table, the Crew brought the hammer down in a 4-2 win. It was 4-0 at one point before the Crew let up a little bit. This was a beatdown, and it came at a crucial time, too.

    With the win, the Crew are now 10th in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind the New York Red Bulls. U.S. Open Cup final aside, the Crew are winning games now and continuing this late surge up the table. Over the last two weeks, they've beaten Charlotte, Cincinnati and, now, Toronto.

    Dallas, D.C. and Chicago await to close the season and, while each wll feell ike a must-win, each will also feel like a can-win, too.