MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi bails out Inter Miami again, Antoine Griezmann transforms Orlando City and Sam Sarver’s beer antics turn ugly

Earlier this season, FC Dallas reserve forward Sam Sarver went viral for catching a beer thrown at him and chugging it. At the time, it looked quite cool, a player leaning into the "banter" culture of this sport. Silly? Sure. But nothing to see here.

Well, he had another crowd interaction this weekend. This time, Sarver picked up a beer, threw it into the crowd, and then flipped off the home fans after his visiting side bagged a late equalizer. He was sent off. Is this good? Should we feel good about this? When does the "bantz" become, ya know, throwing a beer at someone's head and potentially dangerous?





These are existential questions, and can be addressed in many, many more words. But there is more to this league than that. Football actually happened. And a lot of it was pretty intriguing, too. Inter Miami continued their not-very-good-but-hard-carried-by-Lionel Messi act. Antoine Griezmann's ridiculous numbers are starting to add up to something material. And then a word for poor Yoann Damet, who has coached his heart out and seen a record undefeated streak finally fall.



Things are less promising for FC Cincinnati. At the start of the season, they were outside, trendy MLS Cup contenders. Evander is fun. Kevin Denkey can score goals. But the defense has been woeful - they now have the second-worst unit in MLS with 70 goals conceded. They are ninth in the East, and after a crushing 2-0 derby loss to Columbus in which they outshot their nearest rivals, 23-3, it is time for alarm bells to ring in Cincy.

GOAL runs through the Winners and Losers of the MLS weekend...