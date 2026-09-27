MLS Roundup: Nashville SC affirm their title credentials, San Diego FC collapse again, and Philadelphia Union prove they don't need Cavan to win
International breaks are a weird thing for MLS. Starting next year, the league will, like the rest of the world, officially halt operations during all windows. That seems like a good thing - and a much-needed one, too.
Until then, the league just sort of chugs along. And with some of its biggest stars away, we get an inadvertent test of which teams can actually hold up without them. Can LAFC get it done without Son Heung-Min? Can Miami win without Leo Messi? These are awkward weekends, sure, but they tell us something about who's equipped, back to front, to win something.
Well, it's an interesting trial run of sorts. And on Saturday night, it led to some interesting results. GOAL runs through the biggest games of Saturday night...
RSL get back on track
Well, there's one of the weirdest results of the season out of the way. In a weekend where social media developed some serious controversy as to whether the New England Revolution are any good (they are), the Revs went and lost to a RSL team that is actually pretty bad. RSL have struggled in the post Zavier Gozo universe. Heading into Saturday's fixture, they hadn't won an MLS fixture since May (which is, objectively, a pretty long time).
It makes zero sense, then, that they went out and thumped New England, 3-0. Yes, the Revs missed the pace and verve of Peyton Miller - who looked a tad overmatched at the international level. Yes, Jack Harrison is out with an untimely muscle injury. But New England really should have beaten a reeling RSL. Instead, Pablo Mastroeni's side got it done. Fair play.
Hany Mukhtar shows his class
So it's time for some scary conversations about Nashville, right? Is this the best MLS team ever? Back to front, has the league ever produced a more coherent side? Armed with more attacking weapons? Buoyed by more creativity? Driven by a central midfield unit that DOES NOT STOP running?
Maybe. But it's hard to think of a team that is so effective - at least in recent memory. Here's the really scary thing about Nashville: Sam Surridge, their best striker, isn't really scoring as many goals as he could - or should. Nope, that's Hany Mukhtar's job now, apparently. The German has always been a player full of quality, one of those guys who thinks faster than everyone else - a step quicker than the other 21 guys on the pitch. And now, the production has come with it. Thirteen goals, seven assists, a load of fun stuff in between. Nashville won 2-0. The show goes on.
Are Dallas legit contenders?
FC Dallas vs. LAFC was always going to be a bit of a weird one. MLS is more than its star players these days, but these two teams lean on bona fide goalscorers - central figures with main character energy - to get things done. And none of them were around on Saturday. No Son Heung-Min. No Denis Bouanga. No Petar Musa.
Instead, we got a hodgepodge of decent footballers. This is a team sport, after all, but there was something strange about watching two Western Conference contenders go at it without their biggest attacking weapons. It was hardly a thriller, either. In very Premier League-coded fashion, the winner came from a corner, with Osaze Urhoghide continuing his quite remarkable rise by leaping to head home in the 34th minute. LAFC never really laid a glove on Dallas, who are now second in the West. MLS Cup outsiders, anyone?
Milan Iloski's Golden Boot push continues
It was a weird one for the narrative builders in Philadelphia. For the whole Cavan Sullivan propaganda machine to tick along perfectly, the world probably needed a Philly loss. No Cavan, no party. Well, while the boy wonder was showing flashes in an agreeable USMNT debut, the rest of the Union got it done. Milan Iloski looked like a tidy piece of business in August of 2025 as a backup to Tai Baribo.
Twelve months later, he looks like an absolute masterstroke. The former San Diego FC man bagged three of the Union's four goals and now has 16 goals on the season. Will he likely lose out to Lionel Messi? Yeah. But it was a fine performance from a top striker, who could be a scary, scary addition come playoff time.
San Diego FC struggle for momentum
At the end of August, it looked like we might have had a bit of a San Diego FC renaissance on our hands. Mikey Varas' side won a couple of games in a row. They scored six goals and conceded just one. The defensive errors that have marred their season started to dry up a little bit. The team that won the West last year was back... right?
Well, not so much. They have followed that by going winless in five. And Saturday night's 3-3 draw was perhaps the most damning. San Diego were in cruise control after 65 minutes, up 3-0 and enjoying the majority of the ball. First came a goalkeeping error. Then there was a remarkable aversion to marking. And then a third defensive collapse saw a 3-0 lead become a 3-3 draw - and a total momentum killer. It has been a miserable year in Southern California.