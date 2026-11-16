The Mauricio Pochettino era of American soccer wasn’t long, but it packed a lot in. With the home 2026 World Cup at its center, his USMNT tenure was always going to carry enormous stakes. The tournament, though, was only part of the ride. From beginning to end, this was a rollercoaster - partly by design, partly by circumstance.

There was no point where Pochettino's tenure was boring, that's for sure. From the moment he arrived on American shores, the Argentine looked set to shake things up. He was hired to do just that, bringing a resume that included stops at Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea. He was the man tasked with leading American soccer into the biggest moment in the sport's history. Ultimately, doing so wouldn't be easy.

Pochettino's run as head coach included some of the highest highs of the program's history. It also included some unquestionable lows that are still being discussed today. It was, to put it lightly, eventful, as Pochettino built, broke down, and rebuilt the USMNT on the fly, all while leading this team into massive games.

So what were the big moments? What were the low ones? GOAL looks back at Pochettino's time in charge...