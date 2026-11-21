Fernandes is a brilliant footballer, and by far the best signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford, but it feels like his time at the club is reaching its natural end. The 32-year-old's contract expires next June, though the club does have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, and according to the BBC, United have been trying to tie Fernandes to a new deal, only for him to reject their first two offers, in part because of a lack of assurance over the direction the club is heading in.

The INEOS ownership regime would be wise to relent. Triggering the one-year renewal makes sense because it means United can demand a hefty transfer fee for Fernandes, with interest from Saudi Arabia persisting. Handing him a bumper new deal, on the other hand, would be a massive mistake.

Since deservedly winning the 2025-26 PFA Player of the Year award, and breaking the Premier League's single-season assists record, he has entered into a steep decline. In fact, Fernandes has been one of United's worst performers this term, which is no mean feat considering how bad they were as a collective in Michael Carrick's last three months at the helm, wasting possession constantly in advanced areas while shirking his defensive duties at the other end of the pitch.

As captain, meanwhile, he's failed to lead by example. Fernandes' body language has been a disgrace, and he had the gall to publicly question Carrick's tactics after United were thrashed 4-1 by Como in the Champions League, taking zero responsibility for his own awful performance.

Ahead of their clash with Liverpool at Anfield this weekend, the Red Devils should look closely at how their arch-rivals were thrown off track after breaking their wage structure to keep hold of Mohamed Salah. Fernandes is past his peak, just as Salah was, and United must avoid getting into the situation of having to choose between taking a big financial hit and protecting the sanctity of the dressing room.

Pochettino confirmed that Fernandes will remain captain and an "important player" for now in his first press conference at Old Trafford on Friday, but added that "all the players need to feel important" and refused to be drawn on his contract situation. It wasn't a convincing endorsement by any means, and Pochettino also insisted he wants to "create something from scratch".

Keeping a mentally checked-out Fernandes beyond May would be counter-productive to that plan, as Ferguson's former assistant Rene Meulensteen recently alluded to in an interview with talkSPORT: "Bruno has been a fantastic servant for Manchester United over many, many years. He's not hit the same levels this year round. I think he's also been, to some extent, maybe even mentally damaged by all the negativity that has surrounded the club and himself. I would not be too sad if he decided to leave the club. I think there's many more people, more players that I think need to move on, and we need to create a different kind of dynamism in the team."