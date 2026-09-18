How Man Utd, Tottenham & more are exploiting a 'loophole' in the Premier League's new anti-gambling sponsor rules

For his part, Grimes takes a dim view of the apparent 'loophole' that the likes of Manchester United and Spurs have seemingly exploited this season as they continue to profit from very visible betting sponsors across everything but their respective matchday shirts.

"It shows what, as a society, we're up against, which when it comes down to it, the gambling industry and the football industry will together find a way to maximise profit," he tells GOAL. "And that's not the right direction. It's so much better for the country and for football and for societies generally to have healthier, happier fans, people, communities, than try and promote something that we know causes harm to so many people.

"If anything, it's not come as any surprise that these loopholes have been found and exploited. I imagine more will follow. That's why it's really important that the government listens to people with lived experience, listens to fans and listens to the concerns from public health.

"It's not rocket science to work out what's happening here. That's more people experiencing gambling harm, especially young people. And the amount of advertising, sponsorship and promotion is driving that."

He continued: "Gambling harm changes the way that you behave, act, feel, think about yourself. And, you know, we live in a time where it's very difficult for young people growing up. They're either struggling to get a job, struggling to live away from their parents, or they're being encouraged to use things addictively, to do things that keep them on platforms for as long as possible, such as gambling, social media, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.

"I think football has a responsibility to give young people a better life chance. And at least remove one of those things, which is when they go and watch a football match, or when they're checking their club on social media, they're not being encouraged to use online casinos."

The Premier League declined to comment on the apparent exploitation of this 'loophole' by certain clubs, but GOAL understands that there is a belief that the ban on front-of-shirt matchday sponsorship substantially reduces the visibility of gambling brands, and it forms part of a broader approach to ensure gambling sponsorship is delivered in a socially responsible way.