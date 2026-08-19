Man Utd to sack Michael Carrick before Christmas, Newcastle to be RELEGATED and GOAL's bold predictions for the 2026-27 Premier League season
Pep Guardiola is gone, and the Premier League will never be the same. After 10 years, six league titles, one Champions League, three FA Cups and five League Cups, Manchester City said goodbye to the legendary Catalan coach, bringing to an unprecedented era of dominance to an end.
It will be strange not seeing Guardiola frantically directing his players from the touchline or having warm chats with opposing players after matches, and his eccentric personality will be missed on the press conference rounds. But unlike ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, the only manager who can rival Guardiola's record in English football, he did not bow out on top.
Arsenal beat City to the 2025-26 Premier League crown, their first triumph in 22 years, with Mikel Arteta finally getting one over his old mentor at the fourth time of asking. It's now up to Guardiola's successor, Enzo Maresca, to create a new winning formula at City, who will be desperate to get the trophy back after two seasons of failure (by their standards).
Maresca is one of nine new managers in the division this term, alongside Andoni Iraola at Liverpool and Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, both of whom will also harbour ambitions to dethrone Arsenal. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard, Sergej Jakirovic and Gary O'Neil, are aiming to prevent an immediate return to the Championship for Coventry, Hull and Ipswich, respectively.
The British transfer record has been broken twice ahead of the big kick off as another busy summer transfer window has kept supporters glued to their phones for the latest updates, and final league positions could well be dictated by how well the new additions adapt and perform. One thing is certain: there will be plenty of surprises, both good and bad. Dive into GOAL's Bold Predictions for the 2026-27 campaign below, starting with a nightmare scenario for a certain London club and their new marquee player...
Rogers won't justify £117m price tag
Morgan Rogers became the most expensive British footballer in history when swapping Aston Villa for Chelsea in a blockbuster £117 million ($158m) deal last month, and claimed to be joining "the biggest club in London" at his unveiling. That was construed as a dig at Arsenal by some, after months of reports suggesting that Rogers had been a primary target for Arteta, while he also described Chelsea as the "perfect" fit for his game.
However, the reality is that Arsenal would have been a far less risky move. Few would have begrudged Rogers leaving a consistently improving Aston Villa side playing in the Champions League to join the new champions - that's a step up. But Chelsea are starting yet another new project under the divisive BlueCo ownership group, this time helmed by Xabi Alonso, and won't be involved in any European competitions.
Although the reduced number of games should help the Blues as they aim to bounce back from a 10th-place Premier League finish, Alonso is not a miracle worker. Losing Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid is a huge blow, too, while Enzo Fernandez could yet follow the Spaniard, which would leave a huge hole in the midfield.
This is not the stable environment Rogers needs to thrive. It's also unclear how Alonso plans to fit him and Cole Palmer in the same lineup without crowding central areas. Rogers is best in the No.10 slot, but could be forced out wide if Alonso decides to build around his England team-mate, and in that scenario, he will almost certainly be less influential than he was at Villa.
Rogers is not used to a possession-based system and facing low blocks; Alonso will stifle his creativity in search of control. At Aston Villa, Unai Emery used him as a counter-attacking weapon, and it's hard to see him delivering the same output with less space to work in.
The record price tag could also weigh too heavy around Rogers' neck. The 23-year-old will be expected to make an instant impact, and if he falls short, pressure will start to build. For all his undeniable qualities, Rogers is not the transformative signing who will suddenly make Chelsea serious contenders again.
Carrick fighting losing battle at Man Utd
Michael Carrick fully deserved the permanent manager role at Manchester United after guiding the club to third in the Premier League, and a hefty transfer war chest should have been part of the final agreement. Unfortunately, though, the INEOS-led ownership group has tightened the purse strings, spending only £75m ($101m) to bring in Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, respectively.
That simply will not be enough for the Red Devils to finish in the top-four again, or embark on a deep run in the Champions League. Carrick's squad is far too thin for a proper tilt at major silverware, and he will pay the ultimate price for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's caution in the transfer market.
United still need another midfielder to cover for the massive loss of Casemiro, with Mason Mount still struggling to stay fit and Manuel Ugarte recovering from an ACL injury, while they are also severely lacking depth across the defence, and may soon only have Benjamin Sesko as a natural No.9 option as Joshua Zirkzee edges closer to a move to Serie A.
There is, then, every chance that United get off to a slow start, confidence levels plummet again, and Carrick finds himself fighting to stay in the job. He won 12 of his first 17 games in charge, but individual brilliance and defensive discipline got them through; United were still conservative on the ball and struggled to build from the back.
That is not a sustainable model, especially now United are returning to three games a week. If the season is in ruins by early December, Carrick will be destined for the chop, leaving INEOS to look for the fourth new head coach of their miserable two-and-a-half year reign.
Arsenal to retain title at a canter as City fall away
Arsenal ended up winning the 2025-26 Premier League crown by seven points ahead of City, avoiding another late season collapse after three successive runners' up finishes. Finally getting over the line was a major psychological win for Arteta's squad, and automatically makes them favourites this time around, but pure domination should be expected given how their main rivals all seem to have taken steps back.
Liverpool's threadbare backline dampens any hope of a repeat of their 2024-25 success, United don't have the tools to cope with a far more intense schedule, Aston Villa have also been too frugal in the transfer market, and Chelsea and Tottenham are both set for rebuilding years. That only leaves City to stand in Arsenal's way, but a significant decline is inevitable at the Etihad, and not just because of Guardiola's exit.
City have also said goodbye to Bernardo Silva and John Stones, two pillars of their success in the Guardiola era, and Rodri has just completed a £65m switch to Barcelona. Losing the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is the most devastating blow of all; he's the one who drove City forward and shielded the defence, all while setting a shining example as a natural leader.
Even with the addition of £116m man Elliot Anderson, City are facing a transitional period that will inevitably come with plenty of frustration. Indeed, Arsenal showed their superiority over City in the Community Shield, romping to a 3-0 victory that left Maresca with much to ponder. The Italian won't be able to keep pace with Arteta, who boasts the most settled and stacked squad in the division, made even stronger by the recent purchase of all-action Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.
Unless Arsenal literally throw it away or suffer an unprecedented injury crisis, the Premier League trophy will still be at the Emirates in 2027.
Arbeloa first manager to be sacked
Fulham bid farewell to Marco Silva after five successful years at the start of June, with the Portuguese opting to head back to his homeland and replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica. That vacancy opened up because of Mourinho' return to Real Madrid, who parted ways with Alvaro Arbeloa after a turbulent six month spell.
To complete a remarkable circuit, Fulham chose Arbeloa to succeed Silva, handing the ex-Madrid boss a three-year contract. On the plus side, the Spaniard learned from some of the best in the business during his time as a Real player, including Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, while the faith in youth he showed as manager of both the senior and Castilla squads bodes well for the development of Fulham's upcoming stars.
But Arbeloa simply does not have enough experience to maximise Fulham's vastly inferior resources like Silva did. He made sure that the Cottagers stayed competitive by implementing a pragmatic 4-2-3-1 formation built on defensive discipline, but Arbeloa will demand a higher defensive line that could leave them exposed.
He doesn't have the tactical nous to survive in the Premier League, nor the man-management skills. Indeed, dressing room friction undermined his authority at Real, and though the levels of scrutiny won't be as high at Craven Cottage, similar issues could arise when results turn sour - and they will.
Arbeola has brought Gonzalo Garcia and César Palacios with him from Madrid, and Fulham have signed teenage forward Jonah Kusi-Asare permanently from Bayern Munich after a successful loan, but they won't be enough to save the new manager. The Cottagers haven't replaced Harry Wilson either; he was top for goals and assists in the team last term, and they don't have anyone capable of filling that creative void.
An immediate slide towards the relegation places feels unavoidable, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd among Fulham's opponents in their first five games, and Arbeloa will ultimately become the first manager to lose his job in the 2026-27 campaign.
Newcastle are going down
Newcastle's future could hardly have looked brighter after their 2025 League Cup final victory over Liverpool, which ended their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware. They followed that up by qualifying for the Champions League for the second time under Eddie Howe, who was the most beloved man on Tyneside and had the full support of the club's Saudi-backed owners.
But fast forward just 15 months, and Newcastle are now a club in crisis. Talismanic players such as Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have all left St James' Park, and haven't been adequately replaced. Indeed, only one of the Magpies five signings during the current transfer window is over the age of 20, and they've repeatedly been snubbed by high-profile stars.
Howe is also gone, having decided it was time for a change after five years at the helm. Instead of going for an established elite European manager to replace him, Newcastle have turned to German tactician Matthias Jaissle, who spent the last three years coaching Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.
Jaissle is a front-footed manager like Howe, and has been described as a "rock star" by Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson, but he hasn't got the tools to put on anything other than a horror show this season. The Magpies are still reeling from a 12th-place Premier League finish, and all the signs point towards a relegation battle.
There is still plenty of quality running through the squad, but confidence levels are at rock bottom, and Jaissle hasn't had enough time to prepare. The owners have completely alienated supporters with their decision-making, too, creating a toxic atmosphere that serves as another distraction for the team. Dropping to the Championship with their resources would be a disaster, but Newcastle have suffered the indignity of relegation twice already this century, so anyone who believes it's not a possibility in these current times of chaos is kidding themselves.