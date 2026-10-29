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Kylian Mbappe China GFX HIC 1-1GOAL

How Kylian Mbappe and the 'dictator' meme sparked Real Madrid & La Liga's China crisis

A passing comment from the France captain about the viral joke at his expense has been the catalyst for an unlikely international incident

Krishan Davis

  • A seemingly innocuous remark about a viral meme has landed Kylian Mbappe, his club Real Madrid and La Liga at the centre of a diplomatic furore. In a short social media clip, Mbappe indirectly called former Chinese leader Mao Zedong a "dictator", and that has somehow sparked something of an international incident.

    From a distance, this might all seem a bit silly and arbitrary, but the potential gravity of the Frenchman's passing comment has been reflected in the hard-line reaction in China and the scramble to appease the Asian nation back in Spain, which has so far failed to yield a resolution. This is a storm that is not likely to blow over quickly, and there could be significant repercussions for Spanish football.

  • Power of the meme

    Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2026/27
    getty

    Mbappe has landed himself in trouble over what was seemingly a passing comment about a viral video

    It has become a long-running online joke that Mbappe's demeanour can be dictatorial, with his face often superimposed onto images of the likes of Mao and Josef Stalin while AI images of the striker dressed in military attire have swept the internet in recent months.

    Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently admitted that the Real Madrid dressing room find the memes hilarious, and during the World Cup it was revealed that Mbappe's France team-mates had nicknamed him 'Mobut', after former DR Congo dictator Mobutu Sese Seko. The superstar striker has seen the funny side himself, but his comments addressing them in a since-deleted, brief social media clip have landed him in hot water.

    Asked which meme of himself he finds the most funny before an appearance on French podcast 'The Bridge' in April 2025, Mbappe responds: "When they did a video of a guy - I think it was a Chinese dictator, they put my...". He gestures to his face, before an image of his likeness edited onto Mao's body flashes up on screen. "I use it a lot with my friends," he adds, smiling.

    The 27-year-old didn't even mention Mao by name, but the backlash from China to the mere implication has been swift and uncompromising.

  • Severe reaction

    FBL-CHINA-ADVERTISING-POLITICS-MBAPPE
    AFP

    Among other sanctions, Mbappe's social media channels have effectively been disabled in China

    The clip drew a fierce response at the very highest level in China after it resurfaced on social media. The country's foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, told a press briefing: "Words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally be met with unanimous rejection from all sectors of Chinese society."

    The Chinese Football Association (CFA) also demanded an apology, saying in a statement that "internationally renowned athletes, in particular, should strictly adhere to ethical standards, speak rationally and cherish their public influence".

    Mbappe was subsequently swiftly dropped by three Chinese sponsors: leading dairy manufacturer Mengniu, drinks company Dongpeng, whose adverts the France captain had featured prominently in during the summer's World Cup, and cheesemaker Milkground. Mengniu and Dongpeng released almost identical statements condemning the remark, saying they 'firmly oppose' and have 'zero tolerance' for any words or actions that might cause offence to the people of China.

    Shanghai outlet The Paper reported that state-owned channel CCTV had suspended broadcasts of matches featuring Mbappe, as well as any adverts or video content online. La Liga only signed a deal with Chinese digital streaming platform Migu in the summer, which is also state-run, and they will not show Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander on Sunday.

    There have also been online repercussions, with new users of Chinese social media platforms Weibo, RedNote and Xiaohongshu unable to follow Mbappe, whose account was frozen, while a number of his international sponsors were forced to remove content featuring the footballer from their own accounts on those platforms, including Dior, Hublot and On, with whom Mbappe only recently signed a boot deal.

  • Complicated legacy

    China Marks The 50th Anniversary Of Mao Zedong
    Getty Images News

    Mao Zedong is still considered to have been a great leader in China despite overseeing the deaths of tens of millions of people

    Mao's legacy in China is complex, but he is widely considered to have been a dictator outside of the Asian nation. The founding father of the People's Republic of China, he was the country's leader from 1949 until his death in 1976 at the age of 82.

    He led a totalitarian regime during his time in power as chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of people, many of whom died during the Great Chinese Famine between 1959 and 1961. That is broadly believed to be the deadliest famine in human history, with up to 55 million people thought to have lost their lives.

    The widespread starvation was a direct result of Mao's drive for agricultural collectivisation and industrialisation, known as the 'Great Leap Forward'. His reign was also marked by the suppression of his political opponents, prison labour and mass executions, as his regime looked to eliminate the capitalist class and China's traditional cultural heritage.

    However, in China, Mao's legacy is complicated by the widely-held belief that he helped to end decades of civil war and improved women's rights and education. He is also credited with having drastically reduced poverty, putting the nation on its path to becoming a global superpower. The late chairman is still regarded as a great leader today as a result, particularly among older generations, and his legacy is still staunchly defended by the CCP, who continue to rule the country. Tellingly, in China, a common expression to summarise Mao's impact as leader is that he was 70 percent right and 30 percent wrong.

    With that context, the backlash to Mbappe's comment, true or not, reflects that disrespecting the country's leaders is still a social and cultural taboo, which means that any brand or athlete looking to exploit the lucrative Chinese market must tread very carefully.

  • Grovelling apologies

    GFX Javier Tebas Florentino Perez
    Getty/GOAL

    Mbappe, Real Madrid and La Liga, through president Javier Tebas, have all been forced to apologise for the comment

    Given the potential commercial implications of a breakdown in relations with China for Mbappe, Real Madrid and La Liga, a swathe of grovelling apologies have followed from Spain as officials scramble to avoid any further financial damage, seemingly losing sight of whether or not the statement was true in the first place.

    "My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," Mbappe said in a statement that was released through his holding company, Interconnected Ventures, and translated into Mandarin. "I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry."

    His club weighed in the following day, writing: "Real Madrid wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappe. Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid. Real Madrid expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens."

    This is the second time the club has fallen foul of the Chinese authorities in recent months. In August, a Madrid social media post referenced flood victims in "Nepal and Tibet", with the Chinese press calling for the wording to be changed to 'Chinese Xizang' before the photo was deleted a few days later with no explanation.

    La Liga also attempted some damage control, saying: "LALIGA deeply regrets the offence that Kylian Mbappe's recent comments have caused among Chinese fans. These comments were made in a personal capacity and do not represent LALIGA. Within the scope of our institutional responsibility, we apologise on behalf of LALIGA and all its clubs."

    President Javier Tebas added: "I wish to personally apologise to Chinese fans for the offence caused. I have deep respect for China, its institutions and its people, and I value the trust with which, for so many years, they have supported our football. As President of La Liga, I take on the responsibility of working with our clubs and players to strengthen awareness of and respect for different cultures. We want to nurture this relationship through action, and we will implement concrete measures to help ensure that situations like this do not happen again."

    Tebas has hurriedly set up a crisis unit and met with China's ambassador to Spain, Yao Jing, in a bid to manage the situation, as well as reaching out to Real Madrid despite his strained relationship with the club, who had recently demanded his resignation after he compared their management to the Nazi's chief of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels. According to Reuters, La Liga's president even considered travelling to China to attempt to neutralise the furore.

  • Serious implications

    Kylian Mbappe China
    Getty

    The saga centring on Mbappe's comment is set to rumble on, with potentially huge financial ramifications

    Whether those apologies and Tebas' telling proactiveness have been enough to mitigate the damage to relations with China remains to be seen. Speaking in a regular press briefing on Wednesday, spokesman Jiakun said: "We take seriously the apology that the person has made."

    However, that may not be the end of the story. According to French journalist Romain Molina, Mbappe's statement has "absolutely not" eased tensions, instead being perceived as a panicked means of trying to preserve his commercial interests. The fact Mao's name wasn't mentioned has supposedly also not gone down well. Videos circulating on social media appear to show angry Chinese fans burning Mbappe shirts and tearing down adverts carrying his face.

    On Wednesday, government-owned broadcaster China Media Group (CMG) rejected the explanations from Mbappe, Madrid and Tebas, reiterating that it would not broadcast matches involving the France captain. It had already been confirmed that Real Madrid's La Liga match this weekend would not be broadcast.

    "We believe that Mbappe's outrageous remarks have harmed the Chinese people, crossed a line, and exceeded the scope of freedom of speech," a CMG statement said. "Mbappe is a Real Madrid player, and the club bears significant responsibility. Therefore, we do not accept Real Madrid's explanation that Mbappe 'never intentionally offended and asserted that players have the right to express their personal opinions', and we do not accept Real Madrid's attitude."

    Reuters reports that Chinese state television is awaiting "further gestures of reconciliation". In their statement, the Spanish league said it will develop "an awareness and communication protocol" in conjunction with clubs and players alongside the work it is doing with "partners and institutional counterparts" in China "to address the situation", in the fear of a crushing financial blow.

    According to La Liga's latest financial figures, Spain's top-flight brought in €1.58 billion (£1.32bn/$1.76bn) from broadcasting rights in the 2024-25 season, 40% of which (€748m (£626m/$995m)) came from international markets. Although revenues coming specifically from China have not been disclosed, the Asian and U.S. markets represent the two main sources of overseas income for the competition. Tebas said just this summer that "China remains a strategic market for La Liga".

    From Real Madrid's perspective, as well as their share of that TV rights deal being under threat, 10-15% of revenues from sales of their merchandise internationally comes from China, according to El Mundo, where Mbappe's shirt is best-selling. The club owns 20% of his image rights.

    At this stage, it's unclear how much this mishap will cost Mbappe himself. According to business publication Forbes, the Frenchman is expected to earn $30 million (£22.5m) from sponsorship and endorsements alone this season, but none of those Chinese firms have disclosed how much they are paying him. There could also be ramifications for his new boot supplier On, for whom China is a major market. Their share prices have already fallen.

    With no end in sight, it is clear that this is not a storm that is going to blow over quickly, and it could have huge consequences for Spanish football.