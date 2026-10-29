'Joe is dangerous!' - From unwanted to unlikely leading scorer: Scally's fight to save Borussia Monchengladbach and secure his USMNT future

Just days before the start of the Bundesliga season, Joe Scally was kindly asked to leave.

Borussia Monchengladbach didn't really see a place for him in their team and, given his contract ends in 2027, they were ready to move on. It would probably be best, club leadership said, if Scally looked elsewhere.

He didn't, and Gladbach will be thankful that he ignored them. That's because Scally is now playing the best soccer of his career, and that may ultimately be what saves the club by the end of this season.

Gladbach are floundering at the minute. They sit last in the Bundesliga, which means one of the league's more steady clubs finds itself in real danger. Scally, meanwhile, is one of the few players that has made that danger a little less frightening. Known for his defensive stability, it's Scally who is currently the team's leading scorer with three goals in seven matches. On the one hand, that's an indictment of the team's attacking players, but on the other, it's a sign of the U.S. Men's National Team defender's growth into a more well-rounded player.

Gladbach will need that before this is done. Just weeks after deeming him surplus to requirements, Scally is one of very few bright spots. He, too, needs this surge. As the USMNT player pool widens, the 23-year-old is caught in between the old guard and the rising stars, leaving him with plenty of points to prove as he fights for his international place.

Whatever motivation is causing his latest surge is working, though, as Scally looks like a whole new player compared to the version of him most have known.