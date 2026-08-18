Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak & the top 10 candidates to win the Premier League Golden Boot - ranked
Manchester City's goalscoring Terminator has claimed the award in three of the last four seasons, and his haul of 27 strikes in the 2025-26 campaign was five more than his nearest challenger, Brentford's Igor Thiago. Naturally, Haaland is the bookies' favourite to retain the gold trophy, but much could depend on how City adapt to life under new head coach Enzo Maresca, having waved goodbye to the beloved Pep Guardiola after a decade of unprecedented success.
Four-time Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah has also left the Premier League, but Liverpool will hope that Alexander Isak can now step up to be their main source of goals after an injury-plagued debut season at Anfield. There will be plenty of other hungry, talented strikers aiming to dethrone Haaland, too, both from the pre-existing Premier League pool and the new arrivals in the summer transfer window.
The question is: who should be considered the frontrunner to claim the prize? Below, GOAL ranks the 10 leading candidates for this season's Golden Boot...
10. Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)
Dominic Solanke has only mustered 12 Premier League goals across his first two seasons at Tottenham, seven less than he scored in his solitary campaign on Bournemouth's books, which initially convinced Spurs to fork out £60 million ($81m) for his services. However, his cause hasn't been helped by frustrating injuries.
Indeed, the 28-year-old missed 19 games in the first half of last season while recovering from ankle surgery, and a muscle complaint kept him out of Spurs' final four Premier League fixtures. It was impossible for Solanke to build up any proper rhythm as a consequence, particularly as the team was drawn into an embarrassing relegation battle.
Still, Spurs beat the drop in the end, thanks largely to the late-March appointment of Roberto De Zerbi, who has described Solanke as "one of the best strikers in the Premier League" while backing him to rediscover his best form. When fully fit, it's hard to argue with De Zerbi's assessment, given Solanke's physical prowess and intelligent movement, and he could thrive again backed up by the stellar service of Spurs' new record signing, Sandro Tonali.
9. Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)
Antoine Semenyo was very unlucky not to be nominated for the PFA Player of the Year after a superb 2025-26 campaign that saw him dazzle for both Bournemouth and Manchester City. He scored 10 Premier League goals in the first half of the season for the Cherries to earn a blockbuster £65m ($87m) move to City, where he added another seven to his tally in 17 appearances under the stewardship of Guardiola - and hit the winner in the FA Cup final to boot.
The Ghana international is confident he can make a similar impact for Maresca, as he told The Athleticafter an explosive pre-season display against Inter on Saturday. “When we played Chelsea when Maresca was there, his wide men were always high and wide and quite free,” he tells The Athletic. “That was one of the things that excited me the most when he was appointed. I get to have one-v-one situations most of the game, and I’m looking forward to it.”
If City do indeed get Semenyo into those positions, the goals will flow again. It's difficult to see the 26-year-old outscoring Haaland, but it's not beyond his abilities. Semenyo's physicality and ability to finish with both feet makes him a nightmare for defences and goalkeepers alike, and he should be more dangerous than ever after fully settling into life at the Etihad.
8. Benjamin Sesko (Manchester United)
Benjamin Sesko's debut year at Manchester United was solid, but not quite good enough to justify the club's £74m ($100m) investment in his services. That being said, things might have been different had Carrick been in charge from the start of the 2025-26 campaign, because Ruben Amorim didn't seem to have any desire to play to Sesko's strengths.
Seven of Sesko's 11 Premier League goals came after Carrick's arrival, although he also had to make do with becoming an impact substitute. Carrick recognised that Sesko was more dangerous against tired legs instead of rigid low blocks, utilising his clever movement, strength and pace to overwhelm opponents on the counter.
The challenge this term is for Sesko to show he can also deliver as a starter. That means reining in his natural instinct to drop deep and playing closer to the goal, where his fearsome shooting and aerial prowess can be put to better use, while also working on his fitness to sustain defensive pressing over the duration of an entire game. If he can do that, we'll see more of Sesko's best qualities, which will naturally lead to an increased goal count and possibly fire United into the title mix.
7. Igor Thiago (Brentford)
Brentford have a brilliant track record when it comes to the development of talented frontmen, with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney all excelling at the Vitality Stadium, but Igor Thiago has the potential to eclipse them all. The Brazilian's first year at the club was ruined by a serious injury, but he returned in better shape than ever last term, and proceeded to bang in goals for fun.
Thiago found the net 11 times in Brentford's first 13 Premier League outings, including a memorable brace against Man Utd, and while his output slowed slightly after the New Year, he was still a constant threat, and even unstoppable at times, as Everton can attest to after seeing the ex-Club Brugge star hammer in a hat-trick at Goodison Park.
Thiago was rewarded for his club exploits as Carlo Ancelotti drafted him into Brazil's World Cup squad, and he will be eager to become a fixture for the national team in the years to come. That means his motivation to pick up from where he left off at Brentford will be sky high, and it's a sure bet that Keith Andrews will continue to build his team around the powerful 25-year-old.
The only thing to note is that eight of Thiago's goals came from penalties, and he will be fortunate to get that many again, which means he may have to sharpen up his predatory skills in the box to be a Golden Boot contender again.
6. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
Ollie Watkins' consistency as Aston Villa's leading man has been mightily impressive. The England international has hit 15 or more goals in each of the last four seasons, and he's one of the main reasons Villa have become mainstays in the Premier League's top six under Unai Emery.
He's also extremely resilient. After finding the net just once in Villa's first 13 league games last season, he scored seven goals in his next 10 appearances, and finished the campaign with eight goals in eight games. Watkins' output can fluctuate, but his work rate never does, and he always gets his reward eventually.
That's why he's attracted transfer interest from Man Utd, and why England boss Thomas Tuchel has favoured him as Harry Kane's backup on the international stage, ahead of the likes of Ivan Toney and Danny Welbeck. Watkins has never finished higher than fourth in a Golden Boot race, but he has every chance of getting closer in 2026-27 because there will be more onus on him to deliver after the departure of Morgan Rogers.
5. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
Viktor Gyokeres has not quite lived up to expectations in an Arsenal shirt. But that's only because they were ridiculously high after his 53-goal final season at Sporting CP, who stormed to a league and cup double thanks to his prolific strike rate, and reached the Champions League knockout stage playoffs.
In his first few months at the Emirates, Gyokeres looked like an awkward fit in Mikel Arteta's lineup. He struggled to get involved in open play and questions were asked over his physical quality. But the former Brighton man is nothing if not persistent.
As Arsenal edged closer to Premier League glory and the Champions League final, Gyokeres became a more effective link-man and rediscovered his ruthless streak in front of goal. He finished the campaign with 21 goals in all competitions, including a respectable 14 in the league, and played an important part in the Gunners' title success.
It was an admirable effort that silenced a lot of his fiercest critics, but Arsenal will need more from Gyokeres this term. With Kai Havertz having finally put his injury troubles behind him, Gyokeres has to reach the next level to remain a starter, and that means sharpening his finishing and back-to-goal play. After a challenging settling in period, the Swede has no excuse not to become a serious Golden Boot candidate.
4. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
A year ago, no one would have imagined Cole Palmer missing out on England's World Cup squad. That's exactly what happened, though, and it was difficult to complain given how much his influence dwindled at Chelsea. In fairness to Palmer, he was clearly burnt out after a a mammoth 52-game 2024-25 campaign that precluded Chelsea's successful run to the Club World Cup crown at FIFA's expanded summer tournament. He was laid low with an groin injury at the end of August, and didn't return to full fitness until mid-December.
The remaining months of the season were disrupted my managerial chaos as Maresca made way for Liam Rosenior, who was then sacked after just 23 games, with Calum McFarlane taking the club through to May as caretaker boss. Palmer only scored six Premier League goals during that time and amounted to little more than a spectator in too many games.
However, there was a two-game surge in February that served as a reminder of Palmer's unique talent. He bagged a hat-trick away at Wolves before scoring and setting up a goal in a 2-2 draw against Leeds, displaying his trademark composure and technical artistry.
The Palmer who bagged 22 Premier League goals in his first year on Chelsea's books is still in there, he just needs stability around him again. Rogers' arrival from Villa and new manager Xabi Alonso's acumen should give him that, and a return to the top end of the scoring charts will be inevitable if it all clicks.
3. Alexander Isak (Liverpool)
The last 11 months have been a nightmare for Alexander Isak, who became the most expensive player in Premier League history when he joined Liverpool from Newcastle for £125m in September 2025. He sat out 33 games for club and country due to a broken fibula and various muscle issues, and consequently never built up any kind of rhythm for Liverpool, mustering just four goals and one assist across a measly 22 appearances, with just 13 of those coming as a starter.
Isak was put in the shade by fellow new signing Hugo Ekitike, who made the No.9 slot his own by plundering 17 goals, only to rupture his Achilles tendon in April. With Ekitike not expected back until the new year, Isak must now capitalise on his absence in the same way the Frenchman did, or else face being labelled the flop of the century.
There's no doubting his ability - this is a man who hit 44 league goals in his final two seasons at Newcastle after all - but Isak now has to prove he is mentally tough enough to make it at one of the world's biggest clubs. If he avoids further injury setbacks, the 26-year-old will surely start finding the mark regularly again; he's too good not to. Andoni Iraola's counter-attacking set-up should suit Isak down to the ground, unlike the turgid one his predecessor Arne Slot implemented, so Liverpool fans can expect to see Isak back to his scintillating best sooner rather than later.
2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Erling Haaland is a freak of nature. How else do you describe a player who has racked up 112 Premier League goals in just 132 matches?
The Man City star boasts the perfect physique for a striker, which allows him to brush defenders aside with ease, and has ice in his veins when he gets a sight of the white posts. Frighteningly, he also become more involved in City's build-up play last season, and his output will only increase as he continues to improve the technical side of his game.
However, there is no way of knowing for certain how Guardiola's exit will affect Haaland in the coming months. The Catalan coach delivered trophies year in, year out at the Etihad, and moulded Haaland into the most effective finisher in the business. Maresca is also a fine tactician in his own right, and learned directly from Guardiola during his spell as City assistant, but it remains to be seen if he can strike up a similarly close relationship with Haaland that keeps him at his peak.
Still, it would be no surprise if Haaland goes right back to doing what he does best, especially after his stellar World Cup with Norway. A fourth Golden Boot in just five seasons is there for the taking for the game's most feared No.9.
1. Joao Pedro (Chelsea)
There is one man who will be more motivated than anyone to pip Haaland to the finishing post, though. Joao Pedro didn't even get the chance to compete at the World Cup because he was cruelly left out of the Brazil squad by Carlo Ancelotti, who inexplicably completed his forward line with the addition of 34-year-old has-been Neymar, and a subsequent round of 16 exit ensured that decision aged like milk.
Chelsea's only bright spark in a dismal campaign was Pedro, who scored 14 Premier League goals while setting up another four after his £50m ($67m) transfer from Brighton. The 24-year-old kept a cool head while all around him seemed to be losing theirs, conjuring up goals out of nothing and taking it upon himself to drop deeper to connect the play whenever possible.
With Rogers and Palmer now paired together behind him, Pedro should receive far better service this season. He's clinical enough to make the most of a big increase in chances, and the Golden Boot trophy could follow, especially as Chelsea negotiate a far kinder fixture schedule in the absence of European competition.