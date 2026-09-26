Cash-strapped Man Utd can forget about winning Premier League by 2028 - transfer woes guaranteed to continue as new stadium plans advance

On Wednesday, Manchester United posted their financial results for 2025-26, and there were plenty of positives. The club announced record revenues of £677.6 million ($900m) and an operating profit of £22.6m ($30m) - impressive numbers considering there was no European football on offer at Old Trafford last season.

"We are pleased to have secured record revenues," chief executive Omar Berrada said. "This demonstrates the underlying strength of our business, and shows the direct impact of the work we have been doing over the past two years."

That work included two sets of redundancies that led to 450 people at the club losing their jobs, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe delivered on his promise to make "unpopular" decisions for what he perceives as the greater good. United's wage costs have dropped by 3.6 per cent to £301m ($399m) under INEOS' watch, which the club confirmed is "primarily due to changes in the make-up of the men's first-team squad, combined with savings associated with headcount reduction programs implemented over the previous two fiscal years".

After the £113.2m ($150m) loss recorded in 2023-24, the new ownership regime has steadied the ship, with Berrada claiming that the latest results "prove Manchester United’s enduring popularity and commercial strength". There is a major caveat, though, as he added: "While we are on the right trajectory, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable."

United's total debt remains over £1 billion, and they've committed £63.5m ($84m) towards land for the team's new 100,000 capacity stadium. This effectively rules out the possibility of any significant recruitment drives for the foreseeable future. If INEOS' long-term plans are to come to fruition, more misery is guaranteed on the pitch, because the current squad won't get the major surgery it needs.