Bruno Fernandes exclusive: Inside the mind of Man Utd's assist king & how he's become a goal-creating monster

Despite already being a complete midfielder who would probably get into the starting XI at any of Europe's elite clubs, Fernandes never stops striving for improvement. For him, training intensity is the key to unlocking the best version of himself on matchdays.

"When you play is when you get better. I've always dealt with my training sessions as a game all the time," he asserts. "That was probably the difference to become even better. I'm not satisfied to just go to training. I need to train at maximum capacity."

Fernandes also possesses a fierce competitive streak, and a tough edge that stems from his childhood. "Growing up, in my time, you play in the streets a lot," he added. "I was always one of the youngest, because my brother is five years older than me, so I was playing against him and his friends. I got used to getting beat but also to beating people who were stronger than me. So I'm never afraid to put my foot in or to go into duels."

In other words, United's skipper loves a challenge and takes an 'if it's not hard, I'm not growing' attitude onto the training field. Fernandes is especially diligent when it comes to ironing out his weaknesses, detailing one such example that saw him go toe-to-toe with Sesko.

"Last season in training I had to do a 50-yard run with Benjamin Sesko," he revealed. "I started two steps earlier and he was behind me so I was pushing myself and I beat my highest top speed that was 35.5 [km/h]. He got to 37 [km/h] something at the end so that's why he caught me at the end but I was so proud of myself because Ben is such a strong and physical player, and very quick. But this is the thing I like in training, to go up against the ones that I know are better than me at something so I can test myself."