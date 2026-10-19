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Fernandes needs taking out of firing line_1-1.jpgGetty/GOAL

Broken Bruno Fernandes must be taken out of the firing line for Man Utd to kickstart their season

The Portuguese playmaker looks like a shadow of the man who dragged the Red Devils to Champions League qualification last term, and should no longer be guaranteed a starting spot

James Westwood

  • Bruno Fernandes' current plight at Manchester United brings to mind the iconic "you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain" line uttered by Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight. During Christopher Nolan's hit 2008 Batman movie, Gotham City's idealistic district attorney predicts his own downfall, ultimately losing his morality due to life's hardships and corruption within the police force.

    Dent's transformation into vengeful killer Two-Face is meant to hammer home the point that dying, or moving on to new pastures, at the height of one's goodness is the only way to lock in an unblemished legacy. The pitfalls of trying to cling on beyond that point while in the public eye are portrayed as unavoidable.

    After six years of carrying the hopes of United fans on his back, it would appear that Fernandes has missed his ideal jumping off point at Old Trafford. The Portugal international has been the best player at the club ever since his January 2020 move from Sporting CP, and was the best in the entire Premier League last term - a fact cemented by his PFA Player of the Year triumph.

    United wouldn't have finished third without Fernandes' record-breaking haul of 21 assists and relentless work-rate as captain. He was the driving force behind their improvement under Michael Carrick, which laid the foundations for a potential title tilt in 2026-27.

    But here we are, just seven games into the new season, and the Red Devils find themselves back at square one. The INEOS ownership regime failed to properly back Carrick in the summer transfer window, which has inevitably led the team to struggle with the significant increase in fixtures that Champions League football brings.

    With only seven points on the board from seven games, United look more like relegation fodder than title contenders. Fernandes, meanwhile, is quickly becoming the villain because his influence in the final third has almost completely dried up. Worse still, his body language paints the picture of a man at the end of his tether.

    It's reached the point where Fernandes' presence is doing more harm than good, and if Carrick doesn't take him out of the firing line, the beleaguered manager will not only bring more pressure onto himself, but United's season will soon be completely unsalvageable.

  • Embarrassing histrionics

    Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Fernandes was allowed to play the full match against Leeds despite offering nothing in attack and flirting with a red card

    Fernandes' most concerning performance yet came on Sunday as United played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road. It was typically feisty Pennines derby with tackles flying in constantly and little to enjoy in terms of free-flowing passages of play, with a point apiece a fair result in the end. But United may have edged it had the skipper not stayed on for the entire 90 minutes.

    The statistics from Fernandes' performance make for grim reading: Only 62 percent of his passes completed, possession lost 20 times, no successful dribbles, and just one win from his six duels. He was unbearably petulant, too, and lucky to only get one yellow card instead of two for his over-the-top complaints to referee Darren England after a late tackle on Tarik Muharemovic.

    Later in the first half, he threw a tantrum at Youri Tielemans because the Belgian crossed for Bryan Mbeumo instead of him. Then, in the final stages of the game, Fernandes let out a ridiculous scream after botching a stepover. The 32-year-old has always worn his heart on his sleeve, and the histrionics could be excused when he was making a decisive impact, but now they are just plain embarrassing.

  • Blind loyalty

    Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    United have shown some improvement in their last two matches, but Fernandes looks like the odd man out


    If ever there was a game in which Fernandes deserved to be substituted early, this was it. And yet it never seemed to cross Carrick's mind. He only made two changes to the midfield in the second half, cutting short summer signing Carlos Baleba's first Premier League start to put on the perennially mediocre Mason Mount before bringing on Matheus Cunha for Tielemans.

    "He’s all right, it’s not a big deal," Carrick said when quizzed on Fernandes' latest ineffective display. "He played a slightly different position in midweek, but apart from that, it’s pretty much as usual. And he’s an important part of our team. He has been for us for some time, and that’s not changing."

    One the one hand, Fernandes is the only member of the current squad who can claim to have earned untouchable status. But on the other, Carrick is doing United no favours at all by staying so blindly loyal. There were positive signs against Leeds, and in the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last Tuesday, that he is close to finding the right balance in the middle of the park; Baleba and Andrey Santos have been solid in the double pivot while Tielemans has shown plenty of creative endeavour in the No.10 slot.

    To keep Fernandes in the team, Carrick is having to shoehorn him into unnatural positions. He was easily stifled by Atletico after being stationed on the right wing, and made even less of an impression against Leeds as the furthest man forward in a fluid front three.

    Cunha would be forgiven for feeling hard done by. The obvious solution is to drop Fernandes for the explosive Brazilian, who is far better suited to a second striker or inside forward role. Cunha, Mbeumo and Amad Diallo could do some serious damage with Tielemans on hand as the link-man, but as it stands, the Red Devils cannot maintain any rhythm in attack because of Fernandes' wastefulness.

  • 'Fed up'

    Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    It probably feels like Groundhog Day for Fernandes, and he's liable to "explode" if Carrick doesn't grant him a reprieve

    Fernandes hasn't recorded a goal or assist in any of his last six appearances for United in all competitions. In their solitary Premier League win of the campaign so far against Ipswich Town, the Portuguese playmaker scored a hat-trick and set up Mbeumo to score United's fifth goal in a 5-2 thrashing, and he was also on target in a 4-0 Champions League victory against Sabah, but they were both favourable home fixtures against respective competition newcomers for this season.

    United have dropped points in every single game of major consequence. The opening weekend defeat to Hull City set the tone; they twice let a lead slip at Everton, lost to a 10-man Manchester City side, and drew with Tottenham despite holding another numerical advantage.

    Fernandes is obviously long past just feeling dejected, having experienced so many false dawns at Old Trafford. He's playing like a defeated soldier who has nothing left to give, physically or mentally.

    Club legend Wayne Rooney believes Carrick has a duty to protect Fernandes from himself, before he takes a leaf out of Lisandro Martinez's book and speaks out against the powers that be. "He’s fed up. I genuinely do think he looks, ‘Oh here we go again’. There are only so many times," Rooney said on Stick to Unitedearlier this month.

    "He has carried the team, but sometimes you need taking out of that position, of that role, to breathe again. I feel like now you can see it building up and there’s going to be an explosion with him if this carries on. He’s not scared to come out and voice his opinion. So there is going to be that explosion if this carries on the way it’s going."

  • Betrayal

    Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Fernandes has not been in optimal physical shape for the last few weeks, but his main issue is obviously psychological

    Last week, Carrick confirmed that Fernandes has been playing with a slight injury, which he picked up during the win over Sabah. "It's not ideal but it's kind of manageable," Carrick said before United's trip to Madrid. "He's pretty much over it. It's still there slightly, but it's not a major deal."

    That goes some way to explaining why he was so poor against Atletico, and Tottenham, Fulham and City before that. Burnout would be a valid excuse for Fernandes considering his monumental contribution to United's cause last term, and the fact he was ever-present for Portugal during their run to the World Cup round of 16.

    Heavy touches and cheap giveaways can be a symptom of fatigue, but they can also stem from pure frustration. Fernandes has always been a serial risk-taker, but he's now forcing things more than ever. He's also giving in to his most toxic tendencies; instead of standing up straight and trying to lift those around him, Fernandes is moaning at his team-mates, slumping his shoulders and throwing his hands in the air or clasping them onto his face. That kind of behaviour only brings the dressing room morale down further.

    Fernandes is thusly failing to live up to his responsibilities as captain. Maybe he's sick of being held to a higher standard when others fall short of the minimum required. Or perhaps he feels betrayed by the United officials who have continually made assurances over the club's ambition to keep him out of the clutches of foreign teams.

    There is a risk that United could lose Fernandes for nothing next summer when his contract expires, though they do hold a one-year extension option. Maybe he's already thinking about his next move, and potentially even bringing it forward to January, because he doesn't want to waste any more of his prime playing years.

    No one could blame Fernandes if any of this is swirling around his head, but if his heart isn't in it anymore, then he has to be moved to the bench - even if only as temporary measure until he achieves full clarity.

  • Hero cape gone

    Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2026-27
    Getty

    Fernandes may be heading towards the same sad ending at United that Mohamed Salah endured at Liverpool

    Fernandes could have left Old Trafford in the summer of 2025, when he was the subject of a big-money bid from Al-Hilal, but he decided to stay put. Saudi Arabian intermediates reportedly explored a move for Fernandes again in the last transfer window, and Turkish giants Galatasaray were also heavily linked with the midfielder, only for United to make it clear he was not for sale.

    There must be a part of Fernandes that now wishes he'd made a run for the exits. While United fans would have been sad to see him go after such a brilliant 2025-26 campaign, few would have begrudged him a fresh start elsewhere, particularly after it became obvious their would be no significant recruitment drive to take the team to the next level.

    Perhaps he should have paid more attention to what happened to Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. The so-called 'Egyptian King' enjoyed his finest individual campaign at Anfield in 2024-25 as the Reds captured the Premier League crown, which landed him the PFA Player of the Year gong, and he rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to sign a a new contract at 32 years of age.

    Salah proceeded to enter into a shocking decline that led to a public spat with former Liverpool boss Arne Slot and the club hierarchy, and his bumper new deal was eventually terminated one year early. It was an ugly saga that damaged Salah's standing on Merseyside.

    We're not close to that stage with Fernandes yet, but the hero cape has already been stripped away. He's standing in the way of progress, and unlike Salah, doesn't have Premier League and Champions League honours on his CV to pushback against further criticism. If Carrick doesn't have the courage to drop him, the fans will soon demand it, and an acrimonious exit could well follow.