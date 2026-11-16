MIAMI -- For one brief moment, Auston Trusty's sadness subsided, and his competitiveness took over. As he ran towards the corner flag after scoring his second U.S. Men's National Team goal, Trusty got caught up in the moment. He cupped his hands and stared at the crowd full of Haitian fans just seconds after giving his side a 1-0 lead.

And then, as he ran back to his spot on the field, he remembered. The goal faded and reality set in. As happy as he was with his finish, Trusty was still adjusting to a new reality, one without the man he looked up to most.

Saturday’s game was Trusty’s first since his father, Walt, passed away on Oct. 19. The weeks since have been difficult, to say the least. Celtic granted him time away to grieve, and he joined USMNT camp directly after attending his father’s funeral. Saturday marked his return to competitive action.

It was fitting, then, that Trusty was the first USMNT player to find a moment of joy against Haiti. It didn't fix anything, and it won't, but Trusty's early goal brought peace and comfort to a man who has spent the last few weeks searching for just that.

"I'm just honored to represent him," Trusty said postgame, "and play with his last name and showcase for him. I want to showcase to the world what I can do for him and his glory. I'm just very proud to score today and have a good game."

Even in a 6-0 win where goals blend, Trusty's goal stood out. It was, as he said, a tribute to something bigger. More specifically, it was a tribute to someone who meant so much to him.