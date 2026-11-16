The following year, 24 years before his arrest, De Avila gave the world a hint of how deep his underworld connections ran.

Mobbed by the press after his decisive goal sealed a win against Ecuador that boosted Colombia’s hopes of qualifying for the 1998 World Cup, he made a startling declaration.

"I’m really happy, aren’t I? I want to dedicate this victory to some people who are incarcerated," he said. "I don’t think there’s any need to name names, but with much love and humility, I dedicate it to them, Gilberto and Miguel."

The Gilberto and Miguel in question were the Rodriguez Orejuela brothers: leaders of the Cali Cartel who had been arrested two years prior and convicted for cocaine smuggling and money laundering.

Just as Pablo Escobar had taken charge of Atletico Nacional, the Rodriguez Orejuela brothers had ownership of America de Cali. Match fixing and money laundering became rife as cartel money and ruthlessness flooded the nation’s game. Things spiralled to the point where referees were routinely bribed, intimidated, kidnapped and even murdered over football matches.

Playing in Colombia at the time made rubbing shoulders with cartel figures unavoidable, yet signs emerged that De Avila’s ties went beyond his footballing wages. In 1995, a year after Colombia team-mate Andres Escobar was murdered following their premature exit at the World Cup in the United States, police raided the office of cartel accountant Guillermo Alejandro Pallomari Gonzalez and collected evidence of huge payouts to various influential figures. Among them was De Avila, reported to have received a cheque worth three million pesos.

His comments caused enough of a stir at home, but given the cartel had been responsible for up to 80 per cent of cocaine being smuggled into the United States and the U.S. government wanted the Rodriguez Orejuela brothers extradited, De Avila received immense criticism on his way back to New York.

The forward initially remained defiant, saying before he left Ecuador: "I'm not afraid of what people in the United States might think about this dedication. If I made a mistake, God will judge me, and I will accept the punishment.

"I remembered them because of some advice they gave me when I was 19, and I wanted to share the joy in my heart with people who are going through a difficult time right now.

His tune changed once back in New York as he was forced to release a statement. "First of all, I would like to say that I regret if the comments I made after the match with my national team offended anyone," he said.

"I don't deny that I made those comments, but I believe they were taken out of context and misinterpreted. To clarify the matter, I believe that Miguel and Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, who are in prison, are a bad example for society and are paying the price for being outside the law. I experienced a very intense emotional moment after Colombia's great victory, and the statements came when I was thinking about all the people who helped me at the beginning of my career, and those two men were crucial to that, something that has nothing to do with politics or any other circumstances."

After a disappointing MLS season, he moved to Ecuadorian giants Barcelona SC, where he won another league title and made it to a fourth Copa Libertadores final in 1998, but Vasco da Gama won 4-1 on aggregate.