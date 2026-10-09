Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have a point to prove as Gio Reyna looks to build on USMNT revival

Right then, Christian, time to show us what you can do. There are a few caveats here: Pochettino was always going to call up a bunch of young guys for the USMNT’s first post-World Cup camp, with only friendlies on the schedule. Pulisic is also coming off back-to-back injuries and only just returning to form for Milan. And yes, he remains the U.S.’s best player.

But his status as a singular star in a team full of "meh?" Well, that has certainly changed after breakthrough performances from players like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall. In fact, there is a sneaking suspicion that Pulisic's spot in the national team might not be as steady as it once was. So, how to prove otherwise? Well, there are a few options here. The first and most obvious is to impress Pochettino when he is inevitably called in to the squad for the Nations League games next month. That would make sense. But there are nine Milan games before them, including a tricky Europa League tie and the small matter of the Milan derby. Have fun with that.

The immediate priority, though, has to be Sassuolo on Sunday. They managed a good result by beating a middling Juventus right before the international break, and are certainly nothing to be sniffed at. But if Milan are to show that they have turned things around under manager Ruben Amorim, then these are the kind of teams that have to be beaten. Amorim is unbeaten in his first five Serie A games as manager. This would be a fine opportunity to make it six. A win would be even better, and Pulisic is central to that effort.