Zungu and Furman back under-fire Baxter to continue as Bafana Bafana coach

There have been calls for the 65-year-old trainer to resign as Bafana coach after the Southern African side was defeated by the Super Eagles

The South African internationals have backed coach Stuart Baxter to continue with his duties as the Bafana Bafana head coach.

The British tactician's future has been in doubt after Bafana crashed out of the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

The 1996 Afcon winners were eliminated from the continental tournament after losing to 's Super Eagles in a quarter-final match on Wednesday.

Bafana vice-captain and midfielder Furman feels the former coach deserves credit for what he has achieved.

“I’ve known the coach for a long time and know what he is all about," Furman said, as reported on Daily Sun.

The 31-year-old player, who worked with Baxter at SuperSport United for two years, made three appearances at the 2019 Afcon finals.

"This man is not given enough credit. I’m speaking on behalf of the players when I say that we hope he remains as the head coach of Bafana," he added.

Furman's Bafana teammate, Bongani Zungu, also believes the experienced trainer should continue.

“He (Baxter) understands us as players and he knows the mentality of South African football," Zungu told the publication.

The SC midfielder was one of 's best performers in . He finished the tournament as Bafana's top goalscorer with two goals.

Article continues below

"We would like him to stay as players because he is a good coach," he added.

Baxter signed a five-year deal with the South African Football Association (Safa) when he was appointed Bafana head coach in May 2017.

He masterminded an impressive 1-0 win over tournament hosts Egypt in the Round of 16.