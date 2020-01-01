Ziyech: I prefer to play beautiful football at Chelsea than do it the hard way

The 27-year-old playmaker is enjoying his first few months at Stamford Bridge after he made his full Premier League debut last Saturday

midfielder Hakim Ziyech said he has found his feet at Stamford Bridge which he has described as ‘home’.

The international marked his full Premier League debut against last Saturday with a goal and an assist in their 4-0 win at Turf Moor.

Prior to that league outing, Ziyech opened his goal account for the Blues in their 4-0 triumph over Russian club Krasnodar in the .

Before Saturday’s Premier League match against at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old disclosed how his teammates have helped him adapt to life in London and the hunger in Frank Lampard’s team in this campaign.

Ziyech told the club’s matchday programme, per Football London; "I’ve settled really well. I’ve found my place, it feels like home and a lot of people have helped me – in the squad and also people outside the squad that works for the club. They’ve settled me really well.

"On the pitch, I’m enjoying building an understanding with the other players, which is always something to look forward to. You know how it goes in football – you work together every day and the last month I’ve been here, everything has gone well with my team-mates, so it’s really exciting.

“It’s a squad of big talents that are young, hungry and that’s the thing that I like – when people are hungry and want to achieve something."

With two goals and an assist in six outings this season, Ziyech who is renowned for his playmaking skills, defended his beautiful style of play which excites fans.

"I think that’s important. I understand that in some games it’s not possible, but I prefer to play beautiful football, to do it in a beautiful way, rather than do it in a hard way,” he added.

“But I also understand that, in some situations, it has to go the hard way. There will always be games where things don’t go how they’re supposed to go, and then it has to be done with hard work.

"For my eyes, I prefer to give people what they came to the stadium to enjoy and why they love to watch football."