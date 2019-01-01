Ziyech and Onana star as Ajax outclass Feyenoord in De Klassieker

The Moroccan playmaker found the back of the net while the Cameroon goalkeeper helped the hosts keep a clean sheet

Hakim Ziyech scored a goal as hammered 4-0 in Sunday's De Klassieker.

The international started the party for Erik ten Hag's side in the opening minutes of the fixture with his second-minute strike.

The goal increased Ziyech's tally to five goals and five assists in the Eredivisie this term.

Andre Onana, on his part, kept his fifth clean sheet in the Dutch top-flight this season to help Ajax stretch their dominance at the summit of the table.

Article continues below

He was in action for 90 minutes but Ziyech was replaced in the 74th minute.

The result extended Ajax's unbeaten streak in the Eredivisie to 11 games this season.

Their next game is against PEC Zwolle on November 1.