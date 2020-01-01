Ziyech agrees five-year Chelsea contract ahead of €40m transfer from Ajax

The Morocco international's move to Stamford Bridge was announced earlier this month, with the 26-year-old to arrive at the end of the season

Hakim Ziyech has officially signed a five-year deal with after agreeing the terms of his arrival from , the Blues have confirmed.

The international's move to Stamford Bridge was announced earlier this month after Frank Lampard's side paid a €40 million (£33.5m/$43.3m) fee to acquire the 26-year-old's services.

Ziyech will spend the rest of the current campaign in the Eredivisie, before making the switch to London at the close of the season.

More teams

"I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea," the attacking midfielder told the club's website. "I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia spoke of his elation at tying the playmaker down to a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, adding: ‘We are delighted Hakim will be joining us in the summer, having been a key target of the club’s in this last window.

"He has consistently been one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in recent years, which we saw first-hand in our two games against Ajax in the .

"We wish Hakim and Ajax all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer."

A treble-winner in the last term, Ziyech has topped the Eredivisie's assist charts in the prior three seasons, proving a regular supplier of goals for his club.

He currently tops the same rankings for this season's Champions League with four, despite Ajax having exited the competition at the group stage.

Article continues below

His eye-catching performances on the way to a semi-final exit in last year's tournament saw him named in the Squad of the Season, one of five Ajax players to make the cut.

On the international stage, he was a member of Morocco's squad at both the 2018 World Cup and 2019 , with his performances at the later earning him election to the CAF Team of the Year as well.

Ziyech is Chelsea's first major recruit since their transfer ban came to an end earlier this year after it was halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.