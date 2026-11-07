Nine-goal nightmare! Zidane labels Lens horror show 'abnormal' as he picks Risser over Como rival Butez

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France head coach Zinedine Zidane has defended selecting RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser over Como's Jean Butez for his 23-man squad. The decision came directly after Risser conceded nine goals against Butez's Como side, a match Zidane described as abnormal.

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Zidane selects Risser following 9-1 Champions League nightmare

France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has unveiled his 23-man squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey. The most talked-about call-up centres on the goalkeeper selection, where Zidane recalled RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser at the expense of Como stopper Jean Butez.

The decision arrived immediately after Risser endured a nightmare outing in the Champions League at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Risser conceded nine goals as Cesc Fabregas' Como side ran riot in a historic 9-1 victory, with Butez starting in goal for the Italian club.

Zidane labels 9-1 rout 'abnormal' and backs Risser

Addressing the heavy Champions League defeat, Zidane offered a measured breakdown of the match while explaining why he chose Risser over Butez.

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"I saw an abnormal match, both in terms of the result and the manner of play. There is one team [Como] that was extremely efficient, and there is one team [Lens] that is quite good, with players who do very nice things, but who in this match were stifled and lost their focus," Zidane noted.

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"In the first selection, Robin [Risser] was planned, then he got injured, and we called up Jean [Butez], who fulfilled his role very well and is a great guy," the 1998 World Cup winner added. "For this gathering I wanted to see Robin, and Fabien [Barthez] too."

Keeper hierarchy remains open alongside Barthez

Zidane clarified that while starter Mike Maignan remains the primary choice, the competition for the backup positions between Toulouse's Guillaume Restes and Risser is still to be determined.

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"I can't tell you that now. The goal was to make our list; we'll discuss it with Fabien and make our decision," Zidane stated regarding the number two and three roles.

Risser takes his place in the 23-man squad alongside midfield returnees Aurelien Tchouameni and Warren Zaire-Emery, as well as Como captain Lucas Da Cunha, who scored the fourth goal in that 9-1 demolition.

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Les Bleus target Nations League quarter-final spot

France gather at FFF headquarters before embarking on their final group stage double-header against Italy at the San Siro on Thursday, 12 November, and Turkey in Bordeaux on Sunday, 15 November.

Sitting in a strong position following three wins and a draw, Les Bleus aim to lock down their spot in the Nations League quarter-finals scheduled for March 2027.

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Zidane and goalkeeping coach Fabien Barthez will work closely with Risser to rebuild his confidence following his painful European night against Como.