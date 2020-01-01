Zimbabwe's Mucherera makes scoring Champions League debut for Gintra Universitetas

The forward came off the bench to make her debut in the elite European competition and also got on the scoresheet for her team

Ruvimbo Mucherera marked her debut with a goal in Gintra Universitetas’ 4-0 triumph over Slovan Bratislava in Siauliai on Wednesday.

The US-born Zimbabwean was introduced as a second-half replacement for her American compatriot Mckenna Davidson and helped the hosts guarantee a big win at the Siauliai Central Stadium.

The Lithuanian champions enjoyed huge dominance but were held to a stalemate by their opponents from Slovakia in the opening half of the qualifying round play-off encounter.

After the recess, Mucherera was brought on 12 minutes into the second half for Gintra and Tristian Corneil assisted Amanda Kass to break the deadlock in the 66th minute of the match.

13 minutes later, the hosts continued the search for more goals as Abby Carchio found another breakthrough to double the lead off a fine pass from Rimante Jonusaite.

Substitute Mucherera fired home a low effort past goalkeeper Dominica Rezekova in the 88th minute before Corneil also got on the scoresheet from the spot on the brink of regulation time.

The Zimbabwean forward was involved in the final 33 minutes of the match on her maiden appearance in the European competition.

The big win sends Gintra Universitetas into the Round of 32 and they will know their opponents in the next round on November 6.

Mucherera will be eager to play a part in the aspiration of Rimantė Jonusaite's team to surpass their Round of 16 feat in 2017 this term.