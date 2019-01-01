Zimbabwe appoint Joey Antipas as caretaker coach

The former Warriors assistant coach has been placed in charge of the national team on a temporary basis

Joey Antipas will take charge of the Zimbabwe national team until the end of the year, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has confirmed.

The Warriors were without a head coach after Sunday Chidzambwa resigned following the country’s disappointing showing at the .

Chidzambwa’s troops failed to pick up a win at the continental showpiece after facing , and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with their only point coming against the Cranes.

Antipas, a previous national team assistant coach, will be assisted by Tonderayi Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe, who are currently with Dynamos and Harare City. The pair will work in both roles simultaneously.

Antipas’ journey will begin when Zimbabwe face Somalia in a 2022 Fifa World Cup preliminary round qualifier. The games will be played between September 2 and 10.