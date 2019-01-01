Zidane's Real Madrid return is like winning a title - Odriozola

Having struggled under Lopetegui and Solari, the defender believes that hopes are sky-high once more thanks to the appointment of the club legend

Alvaro Odriozola is delighted to see Zinedine Zidane back in the hotseat, claiming that the coach's return feels like another title to the Merengue squad.

Zidane achieved an unprecedented three straight titles during his time on the bench, a unique feat since the rebranding of the famous old European competition.

Madrid subsequently found life without their French legend rather more complicated.

Both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari tried and failed to emulate Zizou's success during the 2018-19 season, a campaign which currently sees Madrid out of the Liga title race and eliminated from the Champions League.

But Odriozola believes that having Zidane back in the fold can mark a turning point for the Blancos.

"When Zidane is your trainer, you go in with certain preconceptions. As I have said, I have always admired him. It was beautiful watching him play," the defender explained to La Galerna.

"As a coach what I love is his closeness with the players. I think right now, when pretty much everything in the world of football has been already invented, that is the most important thing a coach can contribute. With that closeness he managed to keep everybody motivated.

"Zizou always tells the truth. I appreciate that honesty a lot. For the fans his return has renewed hope. His return is practically like winning a title. We are very happy."

Zidane's comeback less than 12 months after resigning his post following Champions League victory over took some observers off-guard, with Solari having been confirmed in his post towards the end of 2018.

Odriozola, however, maintains that Madrid's call was impossible to ignore for the club idol.

"It was a surprise, yes. But I think everybody thought that if Madrid came looking, he could not turn them down because he is a big Madrid fan," he added.

"It is true that we are all giving 100 per cent to convince Zizou. It's clear that it forms part of our motivation to play well in these last 10 games. Not just in the games, in fact, in training too."

One player who has returned to first-team action is Isco, who had been frozen out under Solari.

Odriozola, 23, is a long-time fan of the playmaker and hopes that he will make the most of this new opportunity.

"I have been a huge admirer of his ever since the Under-21 European Championship [in 2013] that he won," he stated.

"His performances were tremendous, and I fell in love with him there. He does things that only he can, that's why we call him 'Wizard'.

"Sharing a team with him is just one more positive aspect of this film script."