Zenatha Coleman scores as Abam's Real Betis hold Valencia

The Namibian was on target for Irene Ferreras' side at Estadio Antonio Puchades but the Cameroonian's side held on for a draw

Zenatha Coleman was on target for but they were held to a 2-2 draw by Micheala Abam's at Estadio Antonio Puchades in Sunday's Primera Iberdrola encounter.

The Namibia international last scored what was the winner in her side's 2-0 triumph over Raissa Feudjio's Tenerife last October.

The 26-year-old ended her 10-match drought as she recovered her scoring boots for Irene Ferreras' side, scored in the opening goal but her effort was not enough to see off their stubborn visitors.

Having failed to record a win in last 10 matches, Valencia were desperate to return to winning ways and the Namibian's brilliance gave the hosts a morale-boosting lead four minutes to half-time.

However, Ferreras' team surrendered the lead in the second half as Priscila Borja levelled for Betis four minutes after the restart but Mari Paz Vilas struck to restore the advantage two minutes later.

Valencia's hopes of winning were dashed when Ana Hernandez struck in the 72nd minute, forcing the two teams to share the spoils.

Coleman, who was making her 17th appearance of the season against Betis, lasted the duration and has scored four goals for Valencia.

On the other hand, 's Abam was in action for the final 44 minutes after replacing Martina Piemonte, while 's Alice Ogebe was not available for the match.

The draw leaves Valencia in 14th on the log with 15 points from 17 matches, while Real Betis are 15th with 13 points.

Valencia will be guests to Deportiva La Coruna in the Spanish Women's Cup on February 11, while Real Betis host last season's runners-up on the same day.