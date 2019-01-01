Zaquan not ruling out another high-scoring encounter in final

Having battled for a place in the Malaysia Cup final in the semi-finals, Kedah forward Zaquan Adha is not ruling out another thriller, in the final.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Red Eagles slugged it out with over their two-legged semi-final tie, with the first leg ending in a 3-3 draw and the return fixture finishing 5-5 after 120 minutes. Kedah only won on the away-goal rule.

A goal frenzy may just take place in their final match against JDT, said the Malaysia international when met by Goal after undergoing final training at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Friday.

"Praise Allah, we're in the final again. We'll do our best although we know that JDT are a formidable team. But anything can happen in football.

"The final match will be a different situation, so a repeat of the scoreline against Pahang is not impossible. It's a big, eagerly-awaited match and I hope both teams will be able to produce an exciting encounter," noted Zaquan.

