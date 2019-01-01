Zaha reveals how Crystal Palace can derail Man City's title hopes

After causing one of the shocks of the season in December, the Eagles are again aiming to overcome Pep Guardiola's men again this weekend

Wilfried Zaha has outlined how can cause an upset by beating on Sunday afternoon.

The London club are well-versed in such a practice after triumphing 3-2 over the champions in December.

To date that is City’s only home defeat of the Premier League season and it could prove crucial come the end of the season, with only the most slender of margins separating them and at the top of the table.

Zaha and co. will aiming to put another dent in City’s title challenge when they meet at Selhurst Park, and Zaha believes it’s a game the Eagles can emerge from with all three points.

“It should be a good game,” the 26-year-old told Sky Sports. “They will want to get revenge after we beat them. I am looking forward to it like I look forward to every game.”

Zaha even gave an insight into Palace’s tactical set-up for the game.

"You can't let City play,” he said. “We are going into the game with loads of energy and suffocating them and then we do our best to break on them.

“Against any top team you need to take your chances and I feel that against them last time we took our chances and it kind of surprised them.

"I feel that is the strategy going into games like that - you have to suffocate that and get around them and take opportunities when you get them.”

Should Palace manage to do the double over Pep Guardiola’s side, they will need to arrest their dreadful home form which has seen them win just four league matches this season, compared to seven on the road.

“When we are away we play a lot better,” Zaha admitted. “I feel people get a bit nervous in front of our own crowd, so the home form has not been the best.

“It shouldn't be like that because our support is unreal. We need to do better at home because they are the games you should be pushing to win the most."

Zaha is enjoying another superb season for Palace and has netted eight goals for the Eagles this campaign. He is also in excellent form heading into Sunday’s game and has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League outings.

A win for Roy Hodgson’s men against City could see them move as high as 11th in the table.